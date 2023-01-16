Not quite like yesterday at Yesterday’s Creekside Tavern

Yesterday’s Bar has been an institution in Upper Township for the past 47 years. The local legend was a community staple, earning the nickname “The Y” and known for being absolutely packed with shoobies rolling off the parkway on their way into — and out of — Ocean City each summer. That’s why it was such big surprise when the McIntyre family sold the place to Blue Dog Hospitality last year. Before long, the old-school Yesterday’s that we all knew and loved was replaced with a newer, fresher take on the classic. And while it may not be the Yesterday’s of, well, yesterday, there’s a whole lot to love about the current Yesterday’s Creekside Tavern.
“This is a year-round destination and we were very cognizant of our regular base when coming in,” says Chuck Thompson, General Manager of Yesterday’s Creekside Tavern. “The locals were definitely on our radar the whole time. You see the same people every day at happy hour and after work, and we were by no means trying to chase the locals out.”
Instead, the team at Yesterday’s were mindful of personality and tradition — as well as prices — and in addition to sticking with the inherited and beloved staff (if you’ve never had a beer poured by Ronnie Rowe, then you’ve never experienced the institution that is Yesterday’s), they reinvigorated happy hour, pulled in more live music and opened the whole bar up to game visibility. In all, they’ve managed to — dare we say it — actually improve on the original, which is no easy feat in a town where everyone knows your name, and everyone has an opinion.
“The McIntyre’s had a very successful business and we’d be kind of silly to run away from the model,” says Thompson.
While they haven’t run, they have made changes. Instead of a bar area that’s closed in by a partition wall, Yesterday’s now features an open floor plan, all the better for seeing one of the fourteen large-screen TV’s tuned in to the games. They’ve also modernized and lightened up the décor, updating the interior with white walls, an enormous installation of 1,200 baseballs painted and set up to look like the American flag, and a scoreboard with the score from the Eagles lone Super Bowl victory permanently on display. But most important for bar lovers everywhere, they’ve upgraded the drinks.
“Our well isn’t your general well. We made a conscious effort to elevate that,” says Thompson. “Tanqueray is our well gin, Bacardi is our rum, and Skye vodka and Epsilon tequila. It was important to us that we deliver a good product.”
And they do. (This writer personally recommends the gin and tonic made by Eddie B.)
Even better? The reinstated happy hour means well cocktails — like that aforementioned G&T — for $5 daily from 4 to 6 p.m., year-round, in addition to $3 Miller Lite drafts, $4 Cape May IPA drafts and $4 house wines.
Can’t get there between 4 and 6 p.m.? Not to worry. “The Local,” a Pabst Blue Ribbon and shot of Buffalo Trace Whiskey, is available all day, every day, for just $8. Winter specials also include wing nights on Mondays with $10 wings and $3 Miller Lite drafts; tacos and beer on Tuesdays with $3 Modelo drafts and a year-round Wednesday trivia night.