March turns green for the Irish

March is just around the corner, and of course the big event is St. Patrick’s Day, when everyone is Irish!
It’s the one time of the year that Guinness Stout pours more than in any other season. It is a go-to of mine when nothing else is available, but so many breweries jump on the bandwagon and brew up their version of a dry Irish stout. For those who are not fans of the big G, there may be other choices: O’Hara’s, Beamish and Murphy’s top the list, each with a different flavor profile. Don’t judge all stouts by Guinness!
IRISH BREWS AND NEWSBesides the releases of their popular Mango Crushin’ It and their newest 2xIPA at 8% abv, Divemaster, to wide distribution, Cape May Brewing will be celebrating International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, and you will see the newest brew appear in the tap room. She The People is a 4% abv hoppy saison-style brewed with black tea. Also look for special events on social media happening for St. Paddy’s Day .
In Ocean View, Ludlam Island will pour its annual Irish Potato Beer, loaded with cinnamon and lots of flavor. Another brew that came into the light is Harry’s Dark Side, an amazing Imperial Stout of 14.5% abv dosed with Sumatra coffee. Available on tap and in cans. Hint: bring food or a designated driver for this one!
Another big beer that has made it into the glass is SOPO’s Pork Island Barleywine, 10.2% abv malt monster brewed in collaboration with New Jersey Craft Beer. They expect to barrel-age some of it for their upcoming 5th Anniversary. While you are there, don’t miss the Third Nipple Tripel and Josie Kelly’s Irish Red.
Axe and Arrow in Glassboro will release their St Paddy’s Small batches with 4-6 seasonals hitting the taps from Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19.
Gusto in North Cape May reprises its Irish Red, May The Road Rise Up To Meet You, the week before SPD and later in the month Vacation From Ourselves Lime Lager will hit the handles.
Anglesea Aleworks has opened their doors to great fanfare and lots of great beers. The Lucille’s Lavender Saison is exceptional and not to be outdone, the Haze Mat IPA and PBA IPA hit the mark. New to the roster is also Burnt Endz Rauchbier, a lightly smoky beer to pair with your BBQ. Also new to the menu is Wah-Wah Watch Butterscotch Amber Stout! Never heard of the style? Nobody has, but it’s worth a taste. With oats, lactose, Belgian dark candi sugar and a dose of butterscotch candy, it will remind you of the hard candy many of us grew up with. For those who prefer something lighter, Hubie’s Hefeweizen and Cooler Corn Cream Ale will please. Be sure to attend their grand opening at noon Saturday, March 11.
In Cape May Court House, COHO paroled its latest hazy IPA from the fermenter, Azacatraz, a juicy brew hopped up on Azzaca hops. For those with lighter tastes, they brewed up a 4% abv pilsner, Spacklepants. They also increased their lineup of The Fuzz Hard Seltzer with Tangerine and Prickly Pear flavors.
HOPPENINGSCelebrating the holiday in many places means enjoying a pub crawl. A local one here happens in Somers Point from noon to 5p.m. Saturday, March 4. The event has been resurrected after several years and I look forward to enjoying some Guinness and Irish whiskey. A jitney will transport you between the locations, and part of the ticket benefits The Community Food Bank of NJ. The next few weekends, other similar events will happen in Atlantic City, Haddon Township, Point Pleasant and more. Check Facebook for one near you.
Saturday, March 4, will also see the return of The Big Brew at Morristown Armory with two sessions. The first is from noon to 4 p.m. and the second from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. With 175 beers, food, vendors, games and music, it is Northern Jersey’s largest beer fest.
Flounder in Hillsborough will be releasing a Baltic Porter, Pookies Porter, on Sunday, March 5, in honor of brewer Doug Duschl’s mother. Your $10 ticket lets you attend Doug’s Brewers Hour from 11 a.m. to noon that day, while he gives the latest on what’s happening at the brewery and pours you two beers.
Bucket Brigade in Cape May Court House will be the place to be on Saturday, March 11, where they will be hosting the Irish pipers as well as releasing their Irish Red Ale. Be sure to arrive early to claim your seat for the festivities.
Out in Galloway, Garden State is going to be celebrating their 7th Anniversary at noon on Saturday, March 18. To ring in the occasion, they will release a bottled 10% abv English Ale.
Slainte!