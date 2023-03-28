Lighten up and hops into spring!

Spring has sprung and everything gets lighter: our days, our clothes and even our beers. Segueing into summer means the changeover from the bolder and darker beers to more refreshing and lighter options. You’ll see more “lawnmower beers,” those designed to slake your thirst after working in the yard or just lazing on your days off: pilsners, kolsches, hefeweizens and shandies. At the breweries, the slush machines will be turning out some refreshing cold treats as well.
Brews and newsCape May Brewing Company has its plan down for this move. Orange Crushin’ It IPA, Tan Limes Mexican Lager and Bay Daze Session Sour are arriving just in time for the warmer weather. It’s the unofficial start to summer with the release of these fan favorites. Orange Crushin’ It is brewed with Citra, Mosaic and Azacca hops alongside fresh orange flavors making it the perfect refresher. Tan Limes is their 4.5% Mexican-style Lager brewed with a touch of locally-sourced sea salt and a hint of Persian lime juice. Bay Daze is a 4.7% abv session sour with a light body and tart profile and notes of cherry and lime. And when the weather gets warm enough, look for their Brewtanical Beergarden to open as well.
Gusto in North Cape May has a new roster of beers debuting, including And Now For Your Feature Presentation Blueberry IPA, The Machines Are Learning IPA, Inside Joke: Pink Guava and Sea Salt Sour and to celebrate Star Wars Day (Thursday, May 4), a return of Out There: In A Galaxy Far Far Away.
Anglesea Aleworks in Wildwood is fully functional and a popular meeting spot for beer lovers in the area. The kinks have all been worked out and new beers are appearing on a regular basis. Spellbound in Mt. Holly continues to rebrand its products with new cans. The latest will be the IPA renamed Hypnotic Hops IPA. Two seasonals will also hit the market: Fuzzy Prophecy Hazy Peach IPA and Premonition Pilsner.
Slack Tide in Clermont has pushed back their opening date at the new digs until Memorial Day as long as everything falls in place. Look for their anniversary celebration in May.
Speaking of Mt. Holly, there is a new brewery in town. Stratosphere recently opened at 78 Washington Street to test out their equipment and train for the summer onslaught. Look for them to fill up the taps and hold a Grand Opening soon. Mt. Holly has become a great town to visit, with three breweries and two distilleries alongside lots of restaurants and some nice beer bars.
Behr in Cape May is growing. They not only added a head brewer, Jake Smith, but are tripling their capacity with 2-3bbl fermenters and 2-6bbl fermenters. Look for some new things to pour from this brewery soon and be available in your local stores.
It seems that Lost Elephant in Elmer is running a few soft openings for friends and family, but will be open soon to the general public as they increase their beer inventory. Look for their rustic venue at 20 North Main Street in Elmer.
Glasstown in Millville will hold their annual Adult Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, beginning at noon. Folks must be 21 to participate. Then, at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, they will host a car show.
Garden State Brewing in Galloway plans on an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 also.
MilestonesThe weekend of April 14-16 is a busy one, with celebrations of four different anniversaries to choose from. Mudhen in Wildwood begins its 5th Anniversary celebration Thursday, April 13, with Henstock, a celebration of music and brews which continues all weekend with lots of music, beer, food and fun.
Axe and Arrow in Glassboro is breaking out their best new beers, glassware and fun times for their 4-year celebration from Friday to Sunday. Also, the 7th Anniversary of Jersey Girl Brewing in Mt. Olive will have lots of events planned for Friday and Saturday nights. Then in Westwood, Five Dimes will be celebrating their 1st year of success on Saturday, April 15, with good beers, music and games.
Not far away, Gearblock in Waldwick has also made it through its first year and wants to share its good fortune with its fans on Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29. There will be lots of new beers, barrel-aged products and music.
In Ocean View, Ludlam Island will be celebrating 4/20 on the lot of their soon-to-be location at Mousetrap Lanes as they debut their Big Dirty Beer. And gearing up for Cinco de Mayo they are pouring the Mexican style lager, Just 2 More Miles. They are also one of the few places that has two cask beers on all the time. Open from noon to 8p.m. every day.
The bad newsWith the meteoric growth of NJ breweries also comes the shakeout. We have lost a few in the last few years. Some due to COVID and others that just never got off the ground. We have lost another recently, as Kelly Green in Pitman has given up after almost 7 years. Black Horse Brewery is also hanging things up after never really making it out of the starting gate.
There are several breweries in the state for sale as well. In Cape May County two are on the block — 7Mile and Bucket Brigade, and Slack Tide will be expanding into new buildings with the old location becoming available for a turnkey operation. 7MIle and Bucket are looking to sell for health reasons and are well-respected breweries with great following. A new owner could put his own spin on any of these venues and begin to brew the first day after licensing.
Cheers!