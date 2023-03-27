Kicking back in The Yard

If you’re a sucker for string lights, modern industrial design, and open-air spaces; if you like signature beers and beach views and yard games; if your mind is blown by the concept of a freakin’ retractable roof right by the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, then you’re going to want to head to The Yard at Bally’s. Stat.
The Yard, a beer garden-style venue, opened in two phases last summer — the indoor part of the venue debuted on Memorial Day Weekend, while “The Greenhouse” opened for July 4th weekend — and we’ll be honest: we still can’t get over the retractable roof. But for the sake of our readers, we’ve managed to stop looking up and gawking, at least long enough to tell you about the rest of the venue.
Located in the courtyard previously occupied by Harry’s Oyster Bar, The Yard at Bally’s is situated on some prime real estate. Literally steps from the beach and Boardwalk, the venue takes full advantage of its unique space with a full-sized interior, huge interior/exterior space — that retractable roof opens and closes with the just the press of a button — and a cultivated exterior with outdoor sofas, umbrellas and yard games. But it’s not just the look and feel of The Yard that makes it a must-visit — it’s also gathering a reputation as a place to go for something a little off the beaten path.
“We’re always looking for something new to draw in customers,” says Michael Monty, General Manager of Bally’s Atlantic City. “That’s the fun part of having a new space — you can try new stuff and focus on what’s good for the customer. We have the luxury of an open track record.”
From an Anti-Valentine’s Day party in February and a Shrek Rave in March, to a Be Our Guest themed Disney party 9 p.m. Saturday April 1, the people behind “The Yard” aren’t afraid to go big. And with Atlantic City beach concerts often happening directly across from Bally’s, The Yard sees a natural flow of concertgoers pre- and post-shows — and coordinates their music selection to correspond with who’s playing on the beach.
While all of this is great, it wouldn’t be a beer-garden-esque venue without the beer. And friends, you are in luck. The Yard features over 20 craft drafts including Flying Fish Salt & Sea, Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA, Founders Nitro Rubaeus as well as Bally’s exclusives Spellbound Mango Pale Ale and Spellbound Pale Ale; 15 craft bottles and cans including Lagunitas Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’ and Cigar City Guayabera; and a slew of appropriately titled “dad beers.”
As for cocktails, you can’t go wrong with the 33-ounce Hornets Nest, made with Hornitos Tequila, Bounty Lime Rum Blue Curacao, coconut and citrus; the Purple Haze, made with Bacardi Rum, Chairman’s Reserve Rum Butterfly Flower Tea, House Amaro, banana coconut and lemon; or The People’s Margarita, made with Teremana Blanco Tequila, pineapple lime, agave and island salt.
Better yet, there are lots of opportunities to snag some discounted drinks. The Yard features $5 beers daily, a pre-game happy hour with $3 beers, $4 shots and $5 cocktails 9 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and a $10 shot and a beer combo 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. And during Five O’clock Fridays (5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday), there are beer specials and select food bites starting at $5.