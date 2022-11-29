Holiday cheers and holiday beers

Happy Holidays!
The holidays are my favorite time of year. The twinkling lights, colorful decorations, the smell of the evergreen and chestnuts roasting, the sounds of wonderful songs like Samichlaus Is Coming To Town and Wit Christmas … wait — what??!!
Well, it certainly shows what is dancing in my head, and it isn’t sugar plums!
Not being an aficionado of the lighter lagers, I look forward to the colder weather when the big beers make their appearances — winter warmers, holiday ales, imperial stouts and barleywines. Every year my wish list gets longer and it seems the season gets shorter, at least the availability of many of them. So many of the classics seem to sell out rather quickly. Even with the smaller breweries adding to the ever-expanding selections, the supply is still fairly limited. Of course, the expenditure of time and material is usually much greater for many of these styles. Barleywines, for example, with an OG approaching 1.100 or better, demand lots of fermentable sugars and a sturdy yeast to ferment them to a 8%-16% abv. They also require aging, from 6 to 12 months before obtaining a smooth brew. Many breweries brew next year’s selection now, which takes up valuable space in already cramped quarters. But the payoff for the consumer is worth it. The brewer plies his art and the customer gets to enjoy the fruits of his labor, usually at a premium price. However, these beers may be laid down and will keep to be enjoyed for many a year. Vertical tastings, where consecutive vintages of the same beer are tasted side by side, have become quite popular and show how the brew matures with age. Try it for yourself!
HOLIDAY BREWS NEWSCape May has a bevy of winter beers coming out: its annual Imperial Stout, Concrete Ship, alongside the taproom-only Linz With Love White Stout and Merry & Brite WC IPA. Also appearing will be Bark Breaker, a new 7.6% abv Baltic porter with peppermint and white chocolate flavors. Stop in for their annual Christmas party on Friday, Dec. 23.
Cypress in Edison is filling their tanks and taps with lots of holiday offerings. Dream Police, a 3-year barrel-aged natural fermentation 9% sour stout with cherry and cinnamon, came out of the fermenter recently and was followed up by Naughtier and Nicer being released after having been aged in Buffalo Trace Barrels for one whole year and landing at 14.3% abv.
Oyster Creek in Waretown will be premiering their NUCLEARwinter spiced ale. They will also be offering a 12 Days of Christmas variety pack available for purchase at the brewery.
Ludlam Island in Ocean View will reprise its Brudolph this year as an oatmeal raisin cookie beer and Wander returns as the Christmas IPA.
Down the road, Slack Tide has once again brewed up the holiday version of Haywire Twist, brewed with plums, currants and cranberries.
MudHen in Wildwood tapped its Yellow Flashing Lights(Imperial Stout) and Hero Boy(Belgian holiday strong ale) and will have pub-only cans of these for sale as well as a pub-only tapping of these beers from 2021 aged in Basil Hayden barrels.
Five Dimes in Westwood is working on a peppermint porter for the holidays. They recently released More Good News, a Belgian-style blonde strong ale, as well as Savvy Cardinal Double IPA. Look for their beers at local stores.
Climax in Roselle Park has decided to begin bottling their beers again and will be releasing their winter offering, Snowplow, before Christmas. They usually do some additions to this beer during the season, so keep an eye on their social media.
Spellbound in Mt. Holly has canned up their Cherished Festive Brown Ale at 7.1% abv for the holidays.
Flounder in Hillsborough is releasing their Billy Bock Doppelbock, Pookies Porter and St. Nick Christmas Ale.
THE SEASON FOR GIVINGSlack Tide in Clermont has remade its Rising Hope Hazy IPA that benefits The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. It is brewed with white peaches to lend a fruity flavor.
At Icarus in Lakewood, on Friday, Dec. 16, the annual fundraiser, Yule-a-Palooza, will take place. It raises money for Oceans of Love Inc., a charitable non-profit that aids Ocean County children with cancer and their families. There will be live music and an ugly Christmas sweater contest along with special barrel-aged beer tappings. They also made a special batch of Drinking Crayons and donated $1 from each 4-pack to Toys for Tots.
At Garden State in Galloway, they collected food/nonperishable items for the Community Food Bank of NJ. Also in December they plan to do a giving tree/coat drive and expect to be producing a collab with NJCB to be released around the holidays.
Cape May Brewing Company is gathering food and goods to help out the needy for the holidays. They also have a Penny Wars competition where you can donate pennies voting for your favorite one-off keg variant which will be tapped at the end of December. Proceeds will be donated to the Community Food Bank of NJ.
HOPPENINGS Gusto in North Cape May will celebrate its 4th Anniversary at noon Saturday, Dec. 17. There will be a dual surprise beer release and live music with Subliminal Message. Also in the works are Everyday Balloons Czech Pilsner, Whirling Dervish ESB, and Pop Shove It West Coast IPA.
MudHen in Wildwood will host Holidays at Henville at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 11. This holiday shopping village will bring in more than 15 local vendors along with Christmas trees, fire pits, a beer trailer and a visit from Santa.
Flounder in Hillsborough will present its annual Kringle Market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11.
Finally, Three 3’s in Hammonton will host a Dark Daze event on Friday, Dec. 17, filling their taps with dark beers and a few surprises.
Enjoy responsibly!