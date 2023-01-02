Get your Irish up at Delaney’s in Cape May

We hear a lot about Irish bars each March, when everyone’s scouting out the best places to get green beer and bangers and mash, but plenty of local Irish pubs are open all year long just waiting to serve you properly poured pints of Guinness. One such venue is Delaney’s Irish Pub & Grill in Cape May, where it’s always fun, and Irish grub has a permanent place on the menu.
Located directly on Washington Street in Cape May, Delaney’s is smack in the middle of all the tourist action, all the time. And if you’re a local, you may be tempted to steer clear for precisely that reason, but Delaney’s manages to cater to both locals and shoobs, much like its sister property, The Ugly Mug, and both are owned by Michael Slawek.
“I’d say we’re a pretty big mix,” says Jesse Matsinger, Manager of Delaney’s. “We catch a lot of tourists but we also get a lot of locals who come in every night. I honestly believe it’s the customer service. We have really good bartenders, many of whom grew up here locally. And even the ones who didn’t make conversation with the guests.”
The camaraderie may be a draw, but it’s not the only one. Delaney’s is cozy and comfortable, dimly lit (thus perfect for dates or just hiding behind your beer) with a shiny and well-maintained traditional Irish wraparound bar — every inch of woodwork was refreshed and re-stained last year.
“The bar looks like it did the day it was built,” says Matsinger. “The owners really put a lot of love and care into the restaurant. They put their time into the business.”
Drink UpAh drinks … the reason we head to bars in the first place. Delaney’s is home to 16 taps that include standards like Coors Light, Stella, Guinness and Cape May IPA as well as a rotating selection of craft beers — think Blue Jersey Wheat from Garden State Brewery, Celebration IPA from Sierra Nevada, St. John’s Irish Red from Toms River Brewing and Big Wave Golden Ale from Kona Brewing Company — in addition to a ton of cans and bottles. But they’ve also got a pretty sweet seasonal cocktail menu that currently includes concoctions like the Jack Frost, made with coconut rum, blue curacao, pineapple juice and coconut flakes; Cranberry Sauced, made with Stateside Vodka, homemade cranberry sauce, lemon juice and ginger beer; and an Apple Cider Mimosa, made with prosecco and apple cider with a brown sugar rim. Yum.
With cocktails like those, you’ll need to make sure your belly is full. The menu is huge and you really can’t go wrong, but Matsinger recommends appetizers like the Reuben Egg Rolls, Dry Rub Caribbean Jerk Wings, and the Lobster Cocktail (fresh Maine lobster served with mustard sauce and a lemon wedge) from the raw bar. If you’re still hungry, try the Chophouse Burgers or the Lobster Roll. And if you’re feeling Irish, try anything off the “A Taste of Ireland” portion of the menu, including the Irish Meatloaf, Shepard’s Pie or Fish & Chips.
Hot tip!Due to its foot-traffic heavy location, Delaney’s can get pretty crowded. And though it’s usually reserved for big events, the upstairs bar is sometimes open during those busy summer months, providing a bit of a respite for those in the know. And now you know. You’re welcome.