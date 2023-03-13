Don’t be a fool — head to Jester’s Dive Bar

There are some clever bar names out there, but Bill and Megan Bumbernick seem to have a serious knack for bestowing the perfect moniker upon a variety of watering holes. First, they opened The Surfing Pig in Wildwood. Then they opened The Swine Bar right upstairs from Surfing Pig. And while it seemed like their luck may have run out when they purchased the locally beloved Rio Station last April, they came up with their best name yet — Jester’s Dive Bar.
“We kept the name the same at first, and we couldn’t get the needle to move,” says Denise McClain, director of customer experience at Jester’s Dive Bar, of the Rio Station name. “It was terrible, and Bill was like, ‘Was I a fool to purchase this?’ and he was googling, and ‘jester’ came up as like a little play on foolish.”
It may have started in jest (see what I did there?) but there’s nothing funny or foolish about Jester’s Dive Bar.
Though the Bumbernick’s initially planned to demolish the existing building that housed Rio Station and build a new one, they ended up keeping the original and instead, making enough changes for the space to feel new. As Rio Station, the interior was dimly lit; the exterior — in a play on the name — looked a bit like a trolley station; and the bar? The bar was a little bit awkward. It was a narrow space that took up the front of the building and was separated from the dining area by a wall. Things are vastly different now.
And while the whole restaurant feels different, lighter and brighter, with plenty of nods to diving — another clever twist on the ‘dive bar’ concept — it’s the new bar that really shines. That awkward wall came down, which has managed to open the space up brilliantly. Now a 30-seat U-shaped bar with seven high tops on one side and five two-seaters on the other, Jester’s Dive Bar is hopping.
There are a bunch of pretty standard bottles available — think usual suspects like Miller Lite, Mich Ultra and Rolling Rock — but there’s also a 16-tap draft beer selection with approximately eight permanent beers as well as eight rotating crafts that include things like Double Nickel, Slack Tide, and Garden State. And, of course, there’s a selection of specialty cocktails — notably the Jalapeno Orange Margarita, made with jalapeno-infused tequila, triple sec, sour mix and a splash of OJ (if this thing isn’t screaming summer, we don’t know what is).
The prices are good too — drafts range from $4 to $7, and cocktails max out at $12 —but get even better during those happiest hours of the day. Happy hour specials run 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and all-day on Sundays, with $1 off all beer, wine and cocktails as well as specials like Bud and Bud Light bottle buckets (5 bottles for $12), Coors Light and Miller Light buckets (5 bottles, $12) and Rolling Rock buckets (4 bottles, $14).
Those suds are even better when you’re scarfing down deliciousness, and the bar menu here is a killer, with everything from baked mac & cheese in a cast iron skillet, to pierogis done many ways, to Sloppy Joes, burgers, tacos and more. The menu itself, a paper placemat that looks like a chalkboard, includes beer icons for half-off happy hour and Sunday Funday food pricing on items like Motzy Logs, Loaded Tots, Cheesesteak Eggrolls, Pub Pretzels and more.
Get there this week for St. Patrick’s Day specials as well as music from Johnny’s Cousin Steve Thursday; Tom & The Powdermakers Friday; and John McNutt Band Saturday plus Paint & Sip Night Monday. And if you’re a teacher, get there every Tuesday for Teacher Appreciation Day and a free appetizer sampler (with teacher ID) in the bar only.