Craig Robinson and The Nasty Delicious bring the funny and the funky to Borgata

Craig Robinson wears a lot of hats. He is a comedian, an actor, a musician and a TV host all wrapped up into one hilarious package. If the name doesn’t immediately ring a bell, the face probably does, as he is most recognizable as Darryl Philbin, the warehouse foreman on “The Office,” a role he played for nine seasons until the show’s end in 2013.
Robinson is known for incorporating music into his comedy, and 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, he, along with his band The Nasty Delicious, will perform at The Music Box at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. We spoke to Robinson about how he approaches his act, his time on “The Office” and how he acts around fans.
Ryan Loughlin: How does your show with The Nasty Delicious differ from a traditional concert?
Craig Robinson: Imagine Richard Pryor leading Earth Wind & Fire … now scale it waaaaayyy down. It’s comedy and music. I do a lot of music in my act anyway, but when I add The Nasty Delicious in there it becomes a lot more freeform. I have these world-class musicians, and it’s like Voltron: We all come together, and I form the head. It differs from a regular comedy show or a regular music show in that we are very much in the moment. If I catch a beat that I can’t let go of, then that’s what happens, and the crowd goes with us.
RL: Do you approach the show as more of a musical performance or more of a comedy performance?
CR: I’m just there to connect with — and entertain — the audience. Because the band is there, I’m going to lean a bit more toward the music, so I’m not wasting their time, but overall we are there simply to entertain.
RL: You have often incorporated music into your comedy, even as a solo act. What made you want to do that?
CR: When I was first starting out, I went up on stage to do stand-up at this place in Chicago called Heckler’s Heaven, and they would have people in the audience with rubber chickens. If you got three rubber chickens thrown at you, you had to get off the stage. The first time I went up there I got hit with two chickens and left — I didn’t even stick around to see if I would get the third chicken. But after that I remembered being at family gatherings and making people laugh while playing the piano, whether it was by changing the lyrics to a song or whatever, and that was always a natural part of me. So the next week I went back to that club, but I brought my keyboard onstage with me, and it was a hit. I made a bunch of strangers laugh with pretty much the same material I had done the week before, only this time my whole demeanor had changed, and I was just chill. I knew there was something to it. It’s Linus and his blanket.
RL: What was the chemistry on the set of “The Office” like?
CR: It was loose — everybody was cool.
RL: Do you think the show ended at the right time, or should it have stopped after Steve Carell left?
CR: I wish I could still be on it today. A steady paying TV gig? Come on. And I only became a regular on Season 6, so I was just getting a taste of that regular cash coming in, which was nice. So I don’t have any problems about where it ended, and I don’t think it should have ended when Steve left.
RL: Who were some of your biggest influences in comedy?
CR: Oh man, there are so many … Richard Pryor, Bill Cosby, Steve Martin, Steven Wright, Paul Mooney … I saw a special with Martin Mull, and he had a whole band, and he was playing guitar, and that really had a lot of influence, as well.
RL: Do you feel pressure to be funny and crack a bunch of jokes when you meet fans?
CR: Nah, there’s no pressure. I’m always going to be pleasant and welcoming to a fan. It’s really just about what kind of mood I’m in. You might get TOO MANY jokes!