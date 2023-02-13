Clever and campy fills the scene at Exit Zero Filling Station

Drinking and writing. They go together like peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, Ernest and Hemmingway. So it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that finally, someone had the good sense to put a publishing company and a restaurant and bar under the same roof.
“Upstairs is the publication office,” says bar manager and waiter extraordinaire Rickey Phillips. “That’s where you’ll find Jack Wright.”
Wright is the owner and publisher of Exit Zero Magazine, an iconic brand that’s been dishing out the scoop on everything Cape May related for the past 20 years. Like any publisher worth his salt, Wright took the success of his brand and marketed the hell out of it — and why not? Exit Zero isn’t just the ridiculously clever name of a magazine, but the very parkway exit that leads to Cape May, making it a coveted slogan for vacation-goers as well as locals. First, there were the usuals — hats and mugs, glassware and T-shirts. Then came the food, originally with Exit Zero Cookhouse before transitioning to a full-scale dining establishment along with, finally and hallelujah, a bar.
These days, the building that houses the publication offices of Exit Zero Magazine also house Exit Zero Filling Station, and even more important for our purposes, the bar at Exit Zero Filling Station. Guests can’t actually see the publication offices — those are up a set of stairs located behind the bar — but the impact of such a unique situation is apparent in the look and feel of the boutique bar.
With black walls and some seriously impressive chalkboard art — look for menu items and drawings but also campy sayings like “Wash your hands you filthy animal” on the restroom wall and “Depresso, that feeling you get when you’ve run out of coffee” on another, the interior of Exit Zero Filling Station is both eye-catching, and well, entertaining. Where else can you read your way through a venue? It’s not exactly bookish — it’s much too upbeat to be considered a literary salon — it’s more that there’s an appreciation for words, offering a nod to the brand’s literary roots.
The bar isn’t huge — it only seats 13. But what it lacks in size it makes up for in personality, with almost impossibly hip bartenders shaking and mixing, stirring and serving both those sitting in front of them as well as providing cocktails for the servers (the bar doubles as a service bar.)
“We want a limited, but high-quality selection,” says Phillips. “We have bits and pieces that you wouldn’t necessarily see other places, and we specialize in specialty cocktails.”
Rather than loading up on every brand under the sun, they’ve curated a selection of local and high-quality offerings, making everything you order feel a bit exclusive. And those specialty cocktails? Just wow.
From the Almond Martini (vanilla vodka, amaretto, almond milk, simple syrup and almond extract) and Wicked Watermelon (watermelon vodka, watermelon liqueur, firewater bitters, simple syrup, cranberry juice, and lime) to the Jalapeno Mangorita (jalapeno tequila, Cointreau, mango juice, lime juice and chile-lime rim), customers are in for a unique experience with creative concoctions.
While you’re sipping your way through an icy cold Cape May IPA or fun cocktail, you may as well grab yourself something to munch on. You can order full meals at the bar, but it’s really a perfect spot for small bites — try the Cauliflower Bites with Sticky Thai Sauce or the Indian Disco Fries — a unique spin on a Jersey favorite, featuring waffle fries loaded up with pickled red onions, goat cheese and red fresno peppers in a cheesy curry sauce. And if you’re really hungry, the easy choice is the Hot Chick, a buttermilk-sriracha marinated fried chicken sandwich that has become their signature item.