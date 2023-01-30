Channel your swanky side at Sax Lounge

Here in South Jersey, there are plenty of casual bars to hit — bars where your flannel shirts and beat up work boots are par for the course, where you get your wings and PBR and have a good time, but you don’t particularly notice the way the lights dance over the wine glasses, creating the perfect enchanting vibe.
Then there are those bars that make you feel a little sultry, a little more fancy — more Beth from “Yellowstone” than Deandra from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Sax Lounge at The Reeds at Shelter Haven is one such bar.
Sax Lounge is definitely more posh than your average South Jersey watering hole. As part of the luxury boutique hotel, The Reeds at Shelter Haven, Sax Lounge takes on the shore-like ambiance of any well-provisioned, carefully curated lounge by the beach, with a definite coastal feel. In the evening, however, when Sax Lounge comes alive, it’s moody and sexy, complete with dim lights, a lively local crowd (during the winter) and excellent drinks.
“The cocktails are upscale, they’re great looking,” says Arthur Meyer, Assistant Food and Beverage Director. “With the Smoke Show, you can actually see the smoke in the drink itself. It’s kind of a little bit of a show at times.”
The Smoke Show - a cocktail made with Misunderstood Ginger Spiced Whiskey, Bar Spoon Maple Syrup, Angostura Bitters and orange is indeed a standout on the drink menu. And while its ingredients are delightful, it’s the presentation that really kicks things up a notch. The cocktail is smoked using a smoking clotch, giving it a distinct and unique flavor. Plus, it looks really cool.
“They build the drink in a rocks glass,” says Meyer. “People can see the smoke going into and out of the drink, it gives it that smoky flavor. We use cherry wood chips and you can smell it in the air.”
Another fan favorite is the Saxtini, which if the name didn’t give it away is a martini, but this one is made with pineapple vodka. The vodka is infused in-house, in a process that takes several weeks. The result? Pure deliciousness.
If you’re not in the mood for a $20 cocktail, rest assured, there are plenty of specials that are a little gentler on your wallet. Get there for happy hour 4 to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, for $4 select domestic beers, $7 select wines, $8 single house brand liquor cocktails and a small plates menu that includes things like a smash burger, garlic fries and a selection of soups and salads. Plus, if you’re really hungry, the whole dinner menu is available in the lounge, so we recommend soaking up that Saxtini with something filling like Sax Mac ‘n’ Cheese or the Cheese and Charcuterie Board.
The beer selection at Sax Lounge isn’t huge — Miller Lite, Cape May IPA, Stella and Kona Longboard are on tap, and there about a dozen other options available in cans and bottles — but you’re not heading there to swig beers, you’re going there for the ambiance - and maybe the music. This week, there’s live music 7 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with Scott Testerman on Saturday and Bria Elena on Sunday.