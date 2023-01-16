Big-paying craps side bets come with high house edges

My taste in craps runs to the bets with the lowest house edges. But I know players and hear from readers who like to take on more risk in hope of a big, fast payoff.
Some will even shoot for the stars with side bets that have house edges even higher than the 16.67 percent on any 7 or the 13.89 on 2 or 12.
For the big risk takers, some casinos offer the Fire Bet and the three bets under the Bonus Craps umbrella.
These side bets have been spotted in live casinos, but seem more widespread online. That’s a normal state of affairs for side bets and specialty games. Online casinos can process side bets instantly, without need for a live table crew to track the wagers.
With side bets, physical space isn’t a big issue. You can put the Fire Bet on a normal craps table. But with specialty table games, it’s a lot easier to add an option in cyberspace. In live casinos, adding a new game usually means dropping an old one.
I avoid these, but a couple of readers have asked recently. I immediately turned to Michael Shackelford at wizardofodds.com for his number crunching.
FIRE BET: Available only when a new shooter is coming out, the Fire Bet is a wager the shooter will make at least four different points before sevening out.
There are six point numbers: 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10. Making four or more different points happens on only about 1.1 percent of trials.
Payoff depends on how many points are made. In perhaps the most common pay table, payoffs are 24-1 if the shooter makes four different points, 249-1 for five points and 999-1 for six points. Wizardofodds.com says the house edge is 20.76 percent, higher than on any of the one-roll bets that are so risky for players.
If payoffs are reduced to 10-1 for four points and 200-1 for five but hiked to a whopping 2,000-1 for all six, the house edge rises to 28.6 percent. Another table pays 29-1 for four, 149-1 for five and only 299-1 for six, but unlike the others, also pays 6-1 for three numbers. That increases the frequency of wins, but the house edge remains high at 20.79 percent.
There are more variations out there, but you get the idea. If lightning strikes, it’s a big immediate payout, but let the buyer beware. You won’t win this one often and the house extracts a high price.
BONUS CRAPS: There are three available bets when casinos offer Bonus Craps. One is called “tall,” one is “small” and one is “all.”
If you bet tall, you’re wagering the shooter will roll totals of 8, 9. 10, 11 and 12 before rolling a 7. The payoff is 30-1.
If you bet small, you’re wagering the shooter will roll totals of 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 before rolling a 7. Here, too, the payoff is 30-1.
And if you bet all, you’re wagering the shooter will roll all 10 of the non-7 totals before rolling a 7. The payoff is 150-1.
At all casino games, the house gets an edge by paying less than the true odds of winning the bet. With the tall and small bets, the true odds against winning are just under 37-1. The shortfall to a 30-1 payoff gives the house an 18.3 percent advantage.
Making all 10 numbers for the “all” bet is a more extreme long shot. True odds are just over 189-1. Paying only 150-1 leaves the casino with a 20.6 percent edge.