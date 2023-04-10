Behr Brewing offers beer lovers a roaring good way to spend a day

If you’re driving down Seashore Road from Rio Grande to Cape May, or vice versa, you may have come across a big, bold building with a pretty eye-catching paint job (navy with minimalist graphics in prominent yellow, orange and red.) The compelling paint job and the big “Behr” sign out front may have you thinking — as this writer once did — that this was some strange spin off on Behr Paint. It is not. (And one glance at the “Brewing” name after Behr should confirm this for all.) Instead, it is Behr Brewing, the brainchild of husband and wife duo Steven and Catherine Wilson, and it’s pretty amazing.
While a brewery is about beer, it’s hard not to be wowed by the look and feel of Behr Brewing before you even get to sample the goods. From the moment you step out of your car in their ample parking lot, you’re privy to a large outdoor area, which is loaded with picnic tables and casual seating, a tennis table and a fire pit, where at least one customer is often parked with a dog.
Inside, things are visually pleasing, and evoke — in a complete break from the beach vibe of a good majority of Cape May County establishments — a lodge, as a play on the Behr/Bear name and logo. With a living room section that houses a fireplace, a leather couch you can imagine taking a snooze on after one too many pints and big, round vintage velvet chairs in each corner, this portion of the brewery is all greens and golds, warmth and comfort. And like so many things at Behr, an ode to something meaningful — the wall surrounding the fireplace is patterned with thin wood rounds which came from a tree the owners had to take down in the parking lot.
The rest of the brewery features a black walnut bar top and wallpaper that resembles tree rings, as well as rustic light fixtures, a bar front made of pallets and tons of personality. And while the atmosphere is friendly and pleasing, full of locals and people stopping on their own personal bar crawls, it’s the beer — and the Wilson’s themselves — that keeps people coming in.
“We’re super into community,” says Catherine. “We both grew up here, went to school here, and we live down the street.”
In fact, the couple both graduated from Lower Cape May Regional, and when they first started dating, Catherine bought Steve a home brewing kit.
“My first batch was great, but then the second batch wasn’t so good, and it made me wonder how I could do it better,” says Steve.
He’s figured it out. Though the brewery only opened in February 2022, the Wilsons have managed to fill their entire 12-tap system with a full list recently, though with such booming business, they’ve since sold out of a few.
Behr offers a rotating selection of brews that include seasonal varieties like “The Rick,” a cucumber and dill gose that is slightly salty and sour (like a pickle) made with fresh cucumbers and herbs from Rae’s Farm; a BlueBehry Blueberry wheat ale; and “When Life Gives You Lemons” Shandy. Additional brews include the Lizzy Fizzy, a peach seltzer with 5% ABV; Kolsch, a light beer, reminiscent of a Miller Lite; Dark Thirty, a dark dry stout with 4% ABV, Two Two a double IPA named for their opening day of 2/2/22; and more. A fan favorite is the Baby Behr, a session IPA named, like the brewery itself, after the Wilsons’ baby son, Behr.
Like all breweries in New Jersey, Behr has a number of limitations regarding what they can do besides sell beer — there aren’t happy hours, food or pop-up events at Behr, though there is occasional live music.
But what they lack in traditional bar activities, they make up for with a super creative space, great beer and loads of enthusiasm. And surprisingly enough, it’s a great place for kids — and not just baby Behr. Kids can chill over board games available in the living room section of the brewery while adults can sip from multi-glass flights at high tops or the bar itself.
And since everything is a la carte at Behr, your flight can technically include all of the beers available for tasting, and that is tasty news indeed.