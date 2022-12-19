Bah-Humbug! 5 of the Least Christmas-y Spots Around

There are those of us who Christmas hard, wearing our candy cane shaped earrings and belting out Christmas tunes on repeat. And then there are those of us who are, quite simply, over it. Over the crowds, over the noise, and most definitely over the holiday-themed cocktails and pop-up bars. Honestly, what’s a girl who’s sick of mistletoe martinis to do? Not to worry. A.C. Weekly’s got your back with five of the least Christmas-y places we could think of, perfect for getting your Grinch on. You’re welcome.
1. Eastwind Chinese RestaurantWhile part of Resorts Casino Hotel has transformed into the Candy Cane Lounge, there are other, less Christmas-y places to wet your whistle. We suggest Eastwind Chinese Restaurant, where authentic Asian cuisine and cocktails like the Sake Bomb and Cherry Blossom Martini are about as far away from the North Pole as you can get. Located at 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ResortsAC.com
2. The Deauville InnWarning—we can’t promise there’s nothing Christmas related happening at The Deauville, and we understand that even a lone decorated tree might trigger holiday shopping experiences best left to the past. However, The Deauville has something that outweighs any seasonal décor—beach views of the Strathmere Bay. Kick back with a cold one, and imagine, for a minute, that it’s the middle of summer. Nothing to decorate, no gifts to buy. Just you, your icy cold beer, sitting on the dock of the bay with your toes in the sand. Ah, summer… it’s right around the corner. Located at 201 Willard Rd., Strathmere. DeauvilleInn.com
3. HootersThere are plenty of reasons that people might head to Hooters at Tropicana Atlantic City, and almost none of them are Christmas related — and believe it or not, they don’t all have to do with the scantily clad waitresses either. Hooters is known for being a great place to watch sports, enjoy ice-cold brews and their “nearly world famous” chicken wings. Chill out with a frosty craft beer and a batch of buffalo shrimp. Christmas? What Christmas? Located at 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Hooters.com
4. Mad BatterDitch the carols. Instead, head to the Mad Batter for some truly good local music seven days a week in addition to delicious grub and a lively bar scene. We’re partial to the Mad Batter crab cakes — they even have a vegan option — and their Bloody Mary, made with a house-made spicy Bloody Mary mix, but it’s the music that’s the driving force at this locals’ favorite. This week, check out The Honey Hawks on Thursday; Greg & Lara on Friday; Joe & Mike on Saturday, open mic Sunday, Gregg Carpenter on Monday; Andy Reeves on Tuesday; and Dan Barry Wednesday. Located at 19 Jackson St., Cape May. MadBatter.com
5. Tacos El TioFull disclosure: if you’re coming from Atlantic City, you’ll have to pass Storybook Land — where it looks like Christmas exploded — to get to Tacos El Tio on the Black Horse Pike. We’re sorry. But once inside the Mexican Grill & Bar, you’ll feel more like you’re South of the Border than near the North Pole. The place is decked with colorful murals and a cantina full of margaritas, sangria and specialty cocktails like the Mezcalito, La Chalupa, Mexican Mule and Coconut Mojito. Grab an Uber out of there so you can close your eyes and bypass the holiday shenanigans on the way home, and bask in the memory of your pseudo trip to Mexico. Located at 6400 E. Black Horse Pike, EHT. TacosElTio.com