A trek down the new Happy Hour Trail at Resorts

What’s better than the happiest hour of the day? How ’bout a slew of happy hours under one roof, which is the concept for the aptly named “Happy Hour Trail” at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. It features all the happiness of happy hour, plus a whole lot more, and it’s happening Thursdays through May 18.
Here’s how it works:
Interested and thirsty guests pick up a punch card at any of the participating restaurants and bars at Resorts, including Bar One, Cielo, Mukashi Sushi Bar, Dougherty’s Steakhouse & Raw Bar, Margaritaville, Wet Willie’s and Landshark Bar & Grill. From there, the fun begins. Make a purchase at each venue, and when you do, get your card signed. When the card is completely filled — and you’ve wined and dined your way across the property — bring your completed card to the promotion booth and get a present. A present! Happy hours and presents? Sign us up.
Does this mean a lot of potential eating and drinking for what is quite possibly just a tiny tchotchke? Possibly. Do we care? Not at all. In fact, the prize is a beer stein (which honestly looks more like a pint glass to us, but that's ok) with a Happy Hour Trail logo, and even if it’s just going to hold your old pencils, the fun factor is indisputable.
For those who aren’t feeling particularly ambitious, not to worry — guests don’t have to complete the Happy Hour Trail in one day. Just bring your card back the following Thursday and pick up where you left off.
The happiest hours throughout Resorts
Each venue at Resorts has their own happy hour schedule and specials each Thursday. To make the most of a tight schedule, we’ve put these in order from earliest to latest, though you can hit them in any order you’d like.
Bar One - Kick things off at Bar One, where happy hour specials run 2 to 6 p.m. and include $4 domestic draft beers, $5 house wines and $6 margaritas. Located right on the casino floor just steps from the hotel lobby, Bar One, with its early happy hour start time, is the perfect place to get this party started.
Dougherty’s - Now that you’ve built up a little bit of an appetite, head to Dougherty’s Steakhouse & Raw Bar, where happy hour specials run from 4 to 6 p.m. and include a happy hour raw bar featuring select oysters for $1.25, clams for $1 each and a happy hour tower with four oysters, four clams, tuna tartare and shrimp cocktail for $22. Raw bar not your thing? Happy hour appetizers include blackened fish tacos ($7), steamers ($12), calamari ($8) and more. And don’t forget the drinks (we would never) — domestic drafts for $4, High Noon Hard Seltzer ($5), New Amsterdam cocktails ($6 with an upcharge for rocks) and select red and white wines by the glass for $6.
Wet Willie’s - Ready for a late-afternoon frozen cocktail? We know we are. Head to Wet Willie’s from 4 to 6 p.m. for 15% off all of their drinks including — but hardly limited to — the Chocolate Thunder, a blend of real cocoa, vanilla ice cream and vodka; AC Sunset, a mix of mango, strawberry and Pina Colada; or the Attitude Improvement, a noticeably potent Wet Willie’s original with a tangy orange flavor complemented by 190 proof grain alcohol, premium light rum and premium dark rum. Sip slowly — there are plenty more stops on this trail!
Mukashi Sushi Bar - We really hope you didn’t stuff yourselves silly at Dougherty’s, because there is plenty more dining to do at Mukashi, where happy hour specials run from 4 to 7 p.m. and include deliciousness like $7 crispy spicy tuna rolls, $7 sunrise California rolls, $8 oyster Motoyaki, $9 salmon scallion Yakitori Skewers and more at the sushi bar. While you’re there, you’re going to need to sample some Japanese-style sips like $6 featured sake, $6 Fu-Ki Plum Wine and $7 Asahi Beer.
Cielo Wine Bar - Located inside Capriccio, Cielo Wine Bar is full of great cocktails and delicious bites, especially during their 5 to 7 p.m. happy hour, where cocktail specials include the Italian Espresso Martini and Maker’s Mark Manhattan (both $9), $6 New Amsterdam cocktails (with an upcharge for rocks), $5 High Noon and Neatly Spiked hard seltzers, and, of course, select red and white wines by the glass for $6, as well as domestic and imported beer specials. If you haven’t made eating a priority yet — a concept we can hardly wrap our minds around — do it now, with $12 sautéed prawns, $10 lobster arancini, $8 classic bruschetta, $10 charcuterie and more. Oh yum.
Landshark Bar & Grill - With spectacular views of the Atlantic, Landshark is a perfect second-to-last stop on your Happy Hour Trail, with specials running from 5 to 8 p.m. Pull yourself up to Fins Bar and indulge in some $6 fried pickles, $7 Chips with queso and salsa or $9 peel-and-eat shrimp, and wash it all down with $5 domestic drafts, $5 house wines, and $6 loaded LandShark cans.
Margaritaville - With a late-night happy hour that runs from 8 p.m. to close, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville is the perfect place to end the night. Get to the iconic tiki bar for $5 domestic drafts, $5 house wines and $6 margaritas, plus $6 fried pickles, $7 chips with queso and salsa, and $9 Lava Lava shrimp — an excellent way to end the happiest hours of the day.