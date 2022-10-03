A night at Josie Kelly’s Public House ...

Now that summer is over and the cold weather is starting to creep up, gone are the days for outside bars and beach drinking. But of course, that doesn’t mean we can’t take the fun elsewhere.
Looking for an indoor spot that still offers a great night out? Try Josie Kelly’s Public House in Somers Point. Located on Shore Road, this Irish bar and restaurant is located a stone’s throw from other popular Somers Point bars like Charlie’s, The Anchorage and Gregory’s, but has a style all its own.
Multiple bars to choose fromDepending on your mood, you might want some different options when it comes to how and where to spend your night. Maybe you want a more intimate dinner and drinks with friends, maybe a more bustling and energetic vibe is the go-to or maybe you want a complete dance party where you can listen to live music and dance your heart out. Well, lucky for you, you don’t have to pick just one, because Josie Kelly’s offers four full-service bars — each with their own unique vibe.
Upon arriving you enter the main dining room. This space features a large, jam packed bar on the side which can get a bit loud, but it adds to the charm as a bit of shenanigans are to be expected in any great Irish pub. The bar is great for after-dinner drinks and the dining room perfect for a not-so-quiet dinner among the festive crowd.
If you want a more cozy environment, keep on walking and you’ll find yourself in a second dining room with yet another large bar. This room is quieter, less busy and makes socializing (without the need for shouting or hand signals) very easy. There’s a fireplace set against the back wall and with vintage black and white photos and books lining the walls to really make you feel like you’re at home with friends.
Upstairs, there is a whiskey bar set in a quaint room that is even further away from the hustle and bustle. The Whiskey Room can be reserved for parties, but if not booked for the night, the hostess can seat you up there for dinner. This spot makes you feel like you’re not even in a busy restaurant at all, and has a little outdoor section on the patio.
Heading back downstairs, we have the Adare Ballroom — a massive space featuring a stage up front with a rotating lineup of popular local live bands, a full dance floor and a bar in the back. Accented with antiques and dripping with a Gatsby-esque charm, the energy of Josie Kelly’s shifts greatly in this space, as the live music and dance floor command the room, offering a style and scope of nightlife not normally found at any Irish bar in South Jersey or anywhere else. And there is even another set of bathrooms so you don’t have to go back out into the main bar to freshen up.
Bites and sipsIf you want a bite to start the night, you can get anything from a burger and fries, to popular UK standards like fish and chips, bangers & mash or shepherd’s pie, along with seafood, salads and more. The large menu makes it easy for everyone to find something they enjoy. A basket full or Irish soda bread is served to every table when they sit down as well.
Guinness is the obligatory beer choice at an Irish pub, and you can get that here, but we like to stray a bit from tradition with a malty pint of Josie Kelly’s Irish Red, a special ale produced exclusively for the bar by local brewery, Somers Point Brewing Company.
Like any bar, no drink is unimaginable here, and Josie Kelly’s has some great cocktails. After munching on your last piece of soda bread, reach for the Vodka Labhandair, a blend of Pearl lemon vodka, lavender syrup, club soda, muddled raspberries and lemon. This drink is sweet and super refreshing, and the muddled berries offer a boost of real fruit flavor. The Phoenix Margarita is another great pick — made with Solento Organic Reposado Tequila, triple sec, prickly pear lemonade and muddled jalapenos. The jalapenos give this drink a little kick and it works as a good one to start the night off strong with. Last but not least, we have the Salted Caramel Coffee Martini, a no-brainer for the martini loving girls out there. This drink is made up with 3 Olives Espresso Vodka, Kahlua, cold brew, butterscotch schnapps and a pinch of salt.
Last callIt may last hours, but an evening spent at Josie Kelly’s will feel like no time has passed at all. Those who come in for a simple dinner will often find themselves still there at midnight, sitting at one of the bars, chatting with the bartender and making friends with the locals. And that’s before they get the courage to hit the dance floor ...
Josie Kelly’s is located at 908 Shore Road in Somers Point. Go to JosieKellys.com.