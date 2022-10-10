A day at Nauti Spirits Distillery …

Down for a Nauti night out or a fun filled day at the farm? Nauti Spirits Distillery in Cape May offers both, and we paid them a visit recently to see what it was all about.
Nauti is a true farm-to-bottle-distillery. They produce their own handcrafted spirits including rum, vodka and gin. It is one of the largest distilleries in the state of New Jersey, located on a 60-acre coastal working farm.
In fact, just about every ingredient they use in their cocktails have been grown right on their farm.
While you can enjoy all the drinks they serve on-site, Nauti’s spirits are sold all over New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Washington D.C.
Inside or outside,
you chooseWhen you pull up to Nauti you see a large industrial gray warehouse with a red roof, but behind the building lies so much more.
As you approach the entrance you are greeted by an array of different sites. There are string lights glowing, flowers in full bloom and even some animals running around.
The chatter of people happily talking and sipping their drinks hits your ears as your nose catches a whiff of the smoke billowing off of the various fire pits.
Stepping inside, you enter an old industrial warehouse that Nauti has managed to turn into so much more. Nautical vibes meet with an old-school farmhouse atmosphere, yet the decorations somehow bring it all together. Pictures of pirates face mermaids head on, all while the feel of the place is happy, loud and energetic.
There is a front section that has been turned into a gift shop and a counter sits across. When arriving, head to the counter, show your I.D and get a stamp. It’s here where you can also purchase bottles of Nauti’s house-made spirits.
The large wooden bar with a sleek brown top is set up in the back and is the main attraction inside. While you wait to order, you can glance around at the story being told across the gray walls of the gift shop. Just be sure to save some time to check out the drink menu so you’re ready to order when the bartenders yell “next!”
Inside has the feel of a typical busy bar, which can be fun, but we found it hard to pass up the outdoor vibe, so we suggest you grab your drink, pay for it and then head outside where the beauty of the farm is wonderfully accented by a fresh and delicious cocktail.
You can sit on chairs by the personal fire pits, grab a picnic table or just wander around the large space to see everything there is. There is also a smaller bar located outside.
Cocktails, mocktails and spirits galoreNow let’s talk about the real reason anyone comes to a distillery — what’s to drink?
Nauti has seven house-made spirits that can be purchased on their own as shots at the bar, or you can rip the band-aid off and purchase the whole bottle to take home. They have a classic vodka, jalapeno vodka, rum, classic gin, signal gin, Kestrel bourbon and Atlantic bourbon, all of which they impart in the various cocktails served.
While the main bar is located inside, those who are eager for a drink with no line can venture outside where a small wooden portable bar stands front and center. This bar is cash only and offers three drinks to choose from, all for $10. The Lemon Tree is a simple drink made up of vodka, lemon simple and bubbles. The Shunpike Punch has rum, orange and pineapple juices, lemon and lime; and finally there is the Cape Island Ice Tea, a potent mix of vodka, gin and rum with some honey, black tea and a splash of lemon.
Inside at the full bar, the menu seems limitless. One of the most popular cocktails is the Delaware Bay Breeze, a blend of Nauti Spirits vodka, fresh-squeezed lime juice, pineapple syrup and cranberry juice. This take on the famous Malibu Bay Breeze has a slighty tart taste while still being sweet and super refreshing.
Another popular drink served all day is the Nauti Mary, a classic Bloody Mary made better with Nauti Spirits house-made gin, vodka and bloody mary mix.
For the DD’s or those who choose not to drink, Nauti has four signature mocktails which are advertised right over the bar. Those looking for the basics will find coffee, tea and soda available as well.
So much to do, you’ll be there all dayWhile the drinks may be what brought you to Nauti, you’ll end up staying for a few other reasons as well.
One thing that is truly unique for a distillery is the family-friendly vibe it encompasses. Parents can lounge by the fire and enjoy a cocktail while their kids run around and have a good time.
There are two lanes of cornhole to enjoy and a large open space where kids or dogs can run around.
In the back there is a coop of chickens and the kids can head into the farm stand, and purchase feed for $1. You can also buy a pumpkin, flowers and a handful of farm-fresh ingredients. There is even a corn maze out back that anyone can try.
To add even more to this already busy place, Nauti Spirits offers live music Thursdays through Sundays. This week at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct 13, start the weekend off with open-mic tunes and talent. On Friday you can enjoy Ever After Duo, while The Capers will bring the heat Saturday night, with Nicki Sbaffoni ending the weekend off on Sunday.
Want to make sure you saw everything you could? You can book a tour online and come in at 2:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays to watch how the magic happens.