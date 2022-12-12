 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 places to get your ugly (sweater) on
6 places to get your ugly (sweater) on

We don’t know exactly when ugly Christmas sweaters went from being the questionable fashion choice of your third-grade teacher — who wore hers un-ironically and with a coordinating light-up pin — to a semi-snarky and playful way to roll into the holidays, but by now, every one of us must have at least one ridiculous piece of holiday attire in our closets. And as we’ve acclimated to sweaters decked out in bells and Santa Clauses and teddy bears opening presents, our options have expanded from simple sweaters to sweater dresses, vests, ties, leggings and entire leisure suits. Lucky for us, there are plenty of places to don our festive digs this year. Here are six places to get your ugly (sweater) on.

1. Josie Kelly’s Public House

Josie Kelley’s is taking it back to the ’80s for their Ugly Sweater Party with Melt with You, an ’80s cover band specializing in the sounds of a-ha, The Cars, Blondie, The Clash, Nena and more. You’ll be singing “Wake Me Up Before You Cocoa” before you know it. The party takes place 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and prizes will be given for the best, the ugliest, and the 80s-est sweaters. Located at 908 Shore Rd., Somers Point. JosieKellys.com

2. Ugly Mug

Get your ugly sweater and get yourself to the Ugly Mug for an Ugly Sweater Party 10 p.m. Saturday. Dec. 17, hosted by DJ Denny Oh. Prizes include $100 cash for first place and a $50 gift certificate for the runner up, but everyone’s a winner with Ugly Mug’s frosty drafts and yummy grub. Bonus points for being located right on Cape May’s Washington Street Mall, which is totally decked out for the holidays. Located at 426 Washington St., Cape May. UglyMug.Bar.com

3. Glasstown Brewery

The ugliness kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Glasstown Brewery’s annual Ugly Sweater Party. With Smoker & Adel food truck on site, prizes for best sweater, and tasty brews — be sure to try “It’s a Wonderful Life,” a medium-bodied seasonal spiced ale made with cinnamon, vanilla, allspice and nutmeg with an optional cinnamon sugar rim — it’ll be a jolly good time. Located at 10 Peterson St., Millville. GlasstownBrewery.com

4. Ryfe

Get ready to sleigh all night at Ryfe’s Holiday Party and Ugly Sweater Contest, which kicks off 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. The ticketed event includes a complimentary holiday drink, exclusive access to drink and food specials, VIP access to bar seating and participation in giveaways and raffles. Plus, there’s holiday carol karaoke — the best kind of karaoke there is — as well as the actual Ugly Sweater Contest, where the winner is crowned “Best of the Worst.” Tickets are $20 and available at RyfeSweaterParty.Eventbrite.com. Located at 4101 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. RyfeAC.com

5. Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House

It’s the most wonderful night of the year over at Vagabond's Atlantic City location, where their Ugly Sweater Party takes place 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, with prizes for the most creative ugly sweater. Grab yourself a Salted Caramel Martini and one of their award-winning burgers, and have yourself a merry little time. Located at 672 N. Trenton Ave., Atlantic City. VagabondAC.com

6. The Yard

For beers, eats and beats, head to The Yard at Bally’s Atlantic City, where their Ugly Sweater Contest takes place 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec 17, with big prizes — grand prize is $1500, while second and third place winners get $500 each. With holiday-themed libations, $5 beer specials, firepits and music from DJ Freezie and Gypsy Wisdom — not to mention selfie stations with sexy Santas—this is one holiday celebration you don’t want to miss. Located at 1900 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. BallysAC.com

