5 West Pub: Where West Meets North this Holiday Season

5 West Pub in North Cape May is a local’s favorite — a great place to catch a game, meet up with friends, or dive into some Dirty Shrimp (more on those later). This holiday season, however, it’s also a great place to hit The “West” Pole, a pop-up holiday bar outside of 5 West, that’s open Thursdays to Sundays through Friday, Dec. 30, and is not to be missed.
What to ExpectHoused in a former Wawa-turned-bar, 5 West Pub opened 9 years ago, and since then, it’s become a neighborhood staple. Owned by Paul Negro, Bill Massero and Mike Penza — the trio behind Tisha’s, a beloved dining establishment in Cape May — 5 West Pub is named not for its address, but for its proximity; it’s located 5 miles west of Tisha’s.
“We’ve had Tisha’s for 30 years, and we lease the building from Mike and Bill,” says Negro. “We decided we wanted to do another thing, so we went in as partners.”
With seating for just under a hundred, 5 West Pub prides itself on being a restaurant with a bar, not just a bar where you can eat, setting tables with white linens. Linens aside, the place isn’t stuffy — patrons can still kick back at the 15-seat bar with a cocktail and a burger and feel right at home.
Outside, in The West Pole, guests are treated to a holiday spectacular, with decorations galore. And just like at the North Pole, you’ll want to keep your coats on — though there are electric wall heaters that provide radiant heat, the space is still outside, albeit under a canopy. Fortunately, there are a whole slew of holiday cocktails to keep you nice and toasty. There’s also holiday shopping with wares from a different local artisan available each night, along with live entertainment. This week, check out Brooke DiCaro Thursday; Dan Barry Friday; and Gregg Carpenter Saturday.
The bites and boozeFirst things first — there’s a whole cocktail and small plates menu available at the West Pole through Dec. 30 and it is absolutely worth heading out the door — and keeping your coat on — for. Get there for the live music and ho-ho-holiday feel and stay for apps like Deviled Eggs with nightly toppings, Pigs in a Blanket Wreath, Flatbread with fig jam, gorgonzola and prosciutto, and classic S’mores.
Among the holiday cocktails available exclusively outside are the Peppermint White Russian, made with Kahlua, peppermint schnapps, vanilla vodka and cream; the Edible Sugar Cookie Shot, made with whipped cream vodka and white chocolate liquor; and a whole array of Christmas beers including Breckenridge Christmas Ale and Snow Surfer Hazy IPA.
The bulk of the holiday happenings take place outside, which means inside it’s business as usual, with 12 beers on tap and plenty of rotating specialty cocktails. These days, guests can indulge in such wintry concoctions as the Snicker Doodle, made with RumChata and amaretto; the Peppermint Twist Martini made with Kahlua, RumChata and crème de menthe; and the Cranberry Fizz, made with vodka, Cointreau, cranberry juice and club soda.
After a drink or two its on to the main grub.
Start yourself off with the aforementioned dirty shrimp, so named for the state of your hands when you’re finished with them. Sautéed in butter and heavy on Cajun spices, the’re as delicious as they are dirty.
5 West is also known for having some amazing brick oven pizzas, particularly the Popeye Spinach made with baby spinach sautéed in olive oil and garlic with shredded mozzarella and ricotta cheese; and the Parma, made with fresh and shredded mozzarella with shaved prosciutto, arugula and balsamic drizzle.
And if you’re in the mood for a burger, the patties at 5 West are fabulous. There are plenty of ways to enjoy them — try one with bacon and gorgonzola, with sautéed onions and jalapenos, or with Cajun spiced house slaw. No matter which way you go, it’s the patty that keeps people coming back.
“I get my meat from Esposito’s in South Philly, and they do what’s called a steak burger, so it’s regular ground beef and ground steak. It’s very good, I must say,” Negro promises.