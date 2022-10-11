5 things to know about Gin Rickey's

Gin Rickey’s Live Music Bar inside The Quarter at Tropicana Atlantic City opened its doors on Oct. 6 and already the buzz is infectious. The team behind Wild Honey Smokehouse and Tavern is at the forefront of this party bar and entertainment destination, hoping to make it the next hotspot in town.
Here are five things to know about Gin Rickey’s:
1. Drinks from the past & presentGin Rickey’s cocktail menu is looking to have it all, by covering some classic drinks from the past, while also featuring popular cocktails we all know and love and some new ones made just for you.
More than eight signature cocktails were created for the new menu, including their very own giant 42-ounce Martini that will make the girls (and just about anyone) go crazy. Looking to share shots with some friends? Order the “Six Shooter,” a shot tower fountain which serves six shots at once. Sounds like a great way to kick the night off — and a great excuse for an Instagram pic.
2. Late night bitesWhen overindulging leads to a late night out, it’s always good to fill up on some much-needed late night bites. Gin Rickey’s offers a special menu called “Hidden Kitchen” which will take care of all your post-drink needs.
The Hidden Kitchen menu is only available starting at 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and features fun items like
Black Pepper Candied Bacon, Apple Pie Nachos and a Baked Corn Dawg, which is a quarter-pound hot dog baked in cheddar cheese cornbread with Carolina mustard sauce. The star of this late night menu has to be their signature Twisted Biscuits which can be filled with savory additions such as pulled pork, chicken or smoked meat and topped with a helping of mac and cheese, whipped potatoes or coleslaw. For those sugar addicts, the biscuits can also become a dessert filled with cherry cobbler or hot apple pie filling and topped with a mound of creamy vanilla custard.
3. Live entertainmentGin Rickey’s looks to be the spot for entertainment, parties and fun nights out. There will be nightly sing-along performances and dueling pianos that will get everyone participating. Reservations are encouraged for birthdays, bachelorettes and other special events.
4. It’s named
for a drinkIf you don’t live under a rock, the name Gin Rickey likely sounds quite familiar. That’s because the Gin Rickey is a popular gin drink.
The founders of Gin Rickey’s said that the name came to them because they love classic cocktails, especially those with gin. Never had one? No prob. The bar features eight different types of Rickey’s to choose from.
5. Cocktails — to goBar hopping with little time to spare? Cool. At Gin Rickey’s you can keep the party going even when you leave.
A walk-up bar is located at the front door that anyone can order from. All cocktails from the menu except the 42 oz. martini can be taken to-go. And all to-go drinks will be served in a fun guitar-shaped cup.
Gin Rickey’s is located in the Quarter at Tropicana, 2831 Boardwalk. Go to Caesars.com/Tropicana-AC