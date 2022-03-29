5 spots to grab a killer whiskey cocktail

Not long ago, whiskey was anything but hip. It was something your grandfather drank or the half-assed numbing agent used to prepare the limb of a soon-to-be amputee in an old Western movie.
Thanks to the rise of cocktail culture in the United States, whiskey has thrived in recent years, with bourbon production alone growing by more than 150 percent over the last decade and the number of craft distilleries more than quintupling over the same period.
You can enjoy a whiskey on the rocks in literally every bar in South Jersey, but there are a few spots that go out of their way to produce some interesting and creative cocktails using this much-loved American spirit. Here are five spots to grab a killer whiskey cocktail:
Josie Kelly’s Public HousePerhaps the most traditional – and most popular — whiskey cocktail is the old fashioned. Josie Kelly’s Public House in Somers Point offers a few versions of this drink, but our favorite is called Happiness is a Warm Gun. Named for the Beatles song of the same name, it features Bulleit Bourbon, brown sugar and both old fashioned and orange bitters. The brown sugar is a nice swap out from the more traditional white sugar cube, but the real fun comes from the fact that it comes served in a cocktail glass with a stemmed snifter on top, which has been filled with smoke via a smoking cloche. The smoke works as an aromatic and an obvious visual flair and instantly makes you the coolest guy at the bar for having the good sense to order it. Josie Kelly’s Public House is located at 908 Shore Road in Somers Point. Go to JosieKellys.com.
Bar 32The Orange Loop’s go-to spot for after-dinner drinks and desserts, Bar 32 is a no-brainer for a date night nightcap, and one of the best items on their cocktail menu is the “Our House” Manhattan. A mix of Dad’s Hat Rye Whiskey finished in port wine casks infused with cacao and vanilla, Carpano Antica vermouth, Luxardo maraschino liquor and garnished with a Luxardo cherry, this sophisticated cocktail is perfectly balanced with subtle spikes of sweetness from the cherry and vanilla. It pairs nicely with just about any of the incredible bean-to-bar chocolate desserts on the menu at Bar 32, as well. Bar 32 is located at 121 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to Bar32Chocolate.com.
Nauti SpiritsA farm-to-bottle distillery, Nauti Spirits produces their own varieties of gin, whiskey, vodka and rum on their 60-acre coastal farm in Cape May. One of the largest distilleries in the state, their tasting room offers guests the chance to sample spirits and cocktails of all varieties, including the Charmer, made with their limited-edition Kestrel Bourbon, cherry juice, vanilla, bitters and amarena cherry. It’s a unique and tasty marriage of tart and sweet accented by the woody and bold taste of barrel-aged whiskey. Nauti Spirits is located at 916 Shunpike Road, Cape May. Go to NautiSpirits.com.
Water DogWhen Water Dog opened up its second location inside Bally’s Atlantic City, they expanded from being a simple operation serving sandwiches and smoked meats to a full-service restaurant, which included the addition of a bar. One of the highlights of the new cocktail menu is Betty’s Sea Plane, which starts with Water Dog’s own Barrel Select Maker’s Mark Bourbon and adds Aperol, Amaro and lemon juice. The bitterness of the Aperol and Amaro are brilliantly countered by the zing from the lemon, making this a one-of-a-kind cocktail. Bally’s is located at 1900 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. Go to WaterDogAtlanticCity.com.
Ebbitt RoomEndlessly charming and classy, The Ebbitt Room is located at the Virginia Hotel in Cape May and makes for a fantastic choice for dinner and cocktails no matter when you visit. The drink menu features a variety of tempting libations, but if you’ve got bourbon on the brain, our pick is The 7 Sisters Paloma. A Paloma is traditionally made with tequila, but the version at the Ebbitt Room subs in bourbon and mixes it with agave, lime and grapefruit juice for a fun twist on a vintage cocktail. The Ebbitt Room is located at 25 Jackson St., Cape May. Go to CapeResorts.com.