5 spots to enjoy before the summer crowds come

As we inch closer and closer to the summer season, crowds slowly begin to increase here at the shore. While that is certainly a good thing for our economy, it also means that grabbing a table at your favorite hot spot may suddenly become a whole lot more difficult in a few weeks.
That’s why you need to make sure you find the time to hit certain places BEFORE the armies of vacationing families snag all the reservations. Of course, certain spots are more affected by the problem than others, which is why we have put together this list of five spots to enjoy before the summer crowds get here.
The Crab TrapThey do a damn good business all year round, but the crowds that pack their way in to The Crab Trap in Somers Point during the summer months are sometimes too much to bear. Luckily, the bar area is fun and friendly no matter when you go, and it serves as a fine spot to have a drink while waiting for your table. That said, we still think it’s best to hit this place soon, and when you do make sure to order a cup of their awesome creamy crab bisque or New England clam chowder, followed by one of their classic fried seafood entrees. Our pick is the Shrimp Feast, which includes three shrimp stuffed with deviled crab, eight fried shrimp and five scampi style shrimp for $27.95. The Crab Trap is located at 2 Broadway in Somers Point. Go to TheCrabTrap.com.
Lobster HouseMaybe it’s the absolutely massive sign that greets every car as they enter Cape May, but it seems nobody misses the opportunity to grab some fresh seafood at the Lobster House. Rather than brave the crowds that are on their way, we suggest heading there now. You can’t go wrong with an order of broiled Cape May scallops or baked and stuffed Jersey clams, but if you really want to splurge, order the lobster, which can be served broiled or steamed and is available in sizes all the way up to 3 pounds! Lobster House is located at 906 Schellengers Landing Road, Cape May. Go to TheLobsterHouse.com.
Hot Dog Tommy’sWith a line of eager customers that often stretches all the way down Jackson Street, it would be easy to mistake Hot Dog Tommy’s in Cape May for a trendy nightclub with a strict velvet rope. However, the reason everyone is lined up isn’t to be judged by some doorman, it’s to buy some of the most inventive and over-the-top hot dogs you will find anywhere in South Jersey. We are talking about items like the Glizzy Gladiator, a hot dog topped with mashed potatoes, mac and cheese and bacon; or the Junkyard Dog with yellow mustard, Miss Mary’s chili, cole slaw and crunchy onions. Hot Dog Tommy’s is only open on weekends between now and Memorial Day when they switch to a daily schedule. Hit ’em up now while the line is still manageable. Hot Dog Tommy’s is located at 319 Beach Ave., Cape May. Go to HotDogTommys.com.
Manco & MancoManco & Manco is more or less the unofficial pizza of Ocean City, and any trip to the boardwalk in the summer months will easily prove that, as the line for a slice regularly crosses the entire width of the boards on any given night. For right now, the best time to go is during the week, as the location on 9th Street and the Boardwalk is open every day, and the shoobies have yet to fully descend on the city. Obviously the pizza is the thing to order here, and the plain slices are the stuff of legend, but we like to throw in a pepperoni slice or even a Sicilian once in a while just to keep things interesting. Any of them pair beautifully with an ice-cold birch beer, and when the breeze off the ocean hits just right, there are few meals on earth that can top that combo. Manco & Manco is located at 9th Street and the Boardwalk in Ocean City. Go to MancosPizza.com.
Terrace TavernLike much of the Jersey Shore barrier islands, Long Beach Island wakes up from hibernation sometime around Memorial Day and stays buzzing all the way through Labor Day. There are a handful of spots that are open already, and on weekends, Terrace Tavern in Beach Haven is one of them. An LBI staple for decades, this seafood leaning bar and restaurant is hard to miss, especially with the giant red crab on the roof beckoning you to come inside. Once you’re in, the menu is a delight, sporting everything from tasty apps like shrimp and lobster spring rolls with coconut dipping sauce to some killer entrees such as bacon-wrapped Barnegat Light scallops, which are coated in a cider glaze that brings things to a whole other level. Terrace Tavern is located at 13201 Long Beach Blvd., Beach Haven. Go to TerraceTavernLBI.com