5 Reasons to See Red Perform at Golden Nugget Every Monday

If you are local music junkie, you know the band Red.
Formed in 1996, Red features a who’s-who of superb local musicians – a supergroup, of sorts – specializing in original music and classic rock covers performed so well that they earned another summer residency at The Deck at Golden Nugget 7 to 11 p.m. every Monday night through Labor Day.
Red is celebrating the pending release of their third album, which is almost finished and primed for release by the end of summer.
The band is fronted by Andy Schlee, Red’s primary songwriter who sings and plays guitar and keyboards. Schlee, who retired from Golden Nugget recently, is joined by another recent Nugget retiree, drummer Bob Kimmel, along with guitarist/vocalist Danny Eyer, acoustic guitarist/vocalist Patty Balbo and bassist/vocalist Rich Kurtz.
Here are 5 reasons to see Red on The Deck at Golden Nugget:
Local LegendsRed has been entertaining local audiences for 26 years. It all started with Kimmel and Balbo – who were married at the time – meeting Schlee at Trump Castle, where Balbo was an ice skater with the Ice Capades. Schlee played Balbo some of his original music, which Balbo shared with Kimmel, who just left his band and was looking for another project. Kimmel thought Schlee’s tunes were amazing, and the two became friends and eventually formed the band that would be part of their lives – off and on — for the next three decades.
Current ProjectRed is currently in the process of finishing their third album, which should be released this month and has been about 10 years in the making. Their last album, “Broken Earth,” was released in 2012, a double album with 28 songs including fan favorites “My Amnesia,” “Wasted” and “To a Ghost,” which will all rock your socks off. Their first album, “Nothing MeansAnything,” was released in 2002 and featured 11 catchy, fun, anthemic songs. Both albums are available on Spotify.
The ExperienceLike most nights at The Deck, seeing Red live on Monday nights is part of the party vibe that seems like it never ends. Red plays some classic rock tunes, one-hit wonders and some originals, of course. They like to perform deeper tracks from popular bands that most other bands don’t cover. There are so many bands that play the same classic rock songs millions of times, and Red avoids that, playing killer classic rock songs and originals for a perfect mix. Red is inspired by The Beatles and a slew of great ’70s rock bands. On one of the Mondays coming up, Red will offer “Tech Appreciation Night,” with giveaways and specials to draw colleagues of Schlee and Kimmel, who worked as techs in the casino industry for decades.
The DrinksThe Deck has plenty of beers and regular cocktails, but their specialty drinks are a must. Try the Patron Perfect Margarita, which consists of Golden Nugget Barrel Select Patron Reposado Tequila, Patron Citronage orange liqueur and fresh-squeezed lime juice; and the Atlantic City Sweet Tea with Effen Vodka, Aviation Gin, Bacardi Superior Rum, Jose Cuervo Tradicional Silver Tequila, DeKuyper Triple Sec, sweet and sour mix and a splash of Coke. The Deck also offers frozen margaritas made with fresh-squeezed lime juice and Jose Cuervo Tradicional Silver Tequila. Their Pina Colada is made with a blend of pineapple juice, coconut juice and Malibu Coconut Rum; and the Miami Vice is made with a combination of a Pina Colada, strawberry daiquiri, Malibu Coconut Rum and Bacardi Superior Rum. They also have a variety of beer, wine and seltzers ranging from Bud Light to a shot of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey.
The FoodThe Deck has delicious food from appetizers through dessert. Must-try appetizers include loaded nachos with tortilla chips, tomato, green onion, black beans, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, salsa, guacamole and sour cream. You can also try the crispy coconut shrimp served with sweet and sour chili sauce; the Deck burger with an 8-ounce Angus beef burger, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted brioche bun served with fries; and blackened Mahi Mahi or coconut shrimp tacos in warm flour tortillas with guacamole, cheddar cheese, shredded cabbage and ranch dressing served with chips and tomato salsa. For dessert, you can have the triple chocolate cake, a rich chocolate cake layered with chocolate mousse and coated with rich chocolate ganache; a homemade ice cream sandwich featuring chocolate chip cookies filled with vanilla ice cream or peanut butter cookies filled with chocolate ice cream.
Red performs 7 to 11 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 5 at The Deck at Golden Nugget, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City. There is no cover. Go to GoldenNugget.com.