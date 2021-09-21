5 reasons to head to Piggin’ Out on Tennessee Avenue

If you’re of the mind that bacon is the greatest thing ever to be had on this planet — and honestly, who isn’t? — then you’ll want to prepare your stomach for the veritable pork-a-palooza happening thing weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, on Tennessee Avenue.
Head to the Third Annual Piggin’ Out Festival this weekend for all the scrapple, pork roll, roast pork and bacon — did we say bacon? — your little piggy heart can dream of. Here are five reasons to head out and dine on swine.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall and the Chucktown BBQ PopupTennessee Avenue Beer Hall’s own Chef Charles Soreth is featuring his second Chucktown Pop-Up this weekend from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with Pork and Shrimp Dumplings with citrus ponzu and toasted sesame; Three Little Pigs, a trio of sausage, pulled pork and bacon on a Brioche Bun; and a Whole Hog BBQ, which, like the name implies, features a whole-roasted pig slowly cooked over hardwood coals, pulled and tossed with Chucktown staple, Carolina Gold sauce, and served with Mac and Cheese and Campfire Beans. Located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com for more information.
Cuzzie’s PizzeriaThere’s pizza. There’s great pizza. And then there’s pork-inspired pizza, which takes the regular pizza-grubbing experience to a whole new level. Get to Cuzzie’s Pizzeria 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for an All-Day Breakfast Pizza with pork roll, scrapple, bacon, egg, Mac Sauce, Hank Sauce, tomato sauce, and plus mozzarella, manchego and parmesan cheese; AC Pork Pie with pork and long hot peppers, tomato sauce with mozzarella, manchego and parmesan cheese; and Aloha Pie with roast pork, fresh pineapple and jalapenos, tomato sauce, along with mozzarella, manchego and parmesan cheese. You’ll feel like a pig, but that’s kind of the point. Located at 131 S. Tennessee Ave. Go to CuzziesPizzeriaKitchen on Facebook for more information.
Rhythm & SpiritsIf you need a little bit of everything, head to Rhythm & Spirits for a special tasting ($55 per person, add $30 for wine pairing) from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, where you can dive into four courses: an amuse or starter course of a Roast Pork Steamed Bun; a pasta course of Fenugreek & Pulled Pork Carbonara with green onions and black garlic; an entrée of Smoked Chili Porchetta with hominy and braised greens; and dessert featuring Bar 32 Bacon. Located at 129 S. Tennessee Ave. Go to Rhythm & Spirits on Facebook or Rhythm&Spirits.com for more information.
Bar 32As far as we’re concerned, you can’t truly pig out unless chocolate is involved. And chocolate is the name of the game at Bar 32, an artisan chocolate and cocktail shop where from 4 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 4 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, a decadent pork-inspired menu rocks Tennessee Ave. Get your glutton on with Chocolate & Pork Fondue (60 percent dark chocolate with crispy bacon lardons and pork roll cubes); Brown Butter, Chocolate Chip & Bacon Cookies, available straight up or as a sandwich stuffed with cookie dough ice cream; and a charcuterie & cheese board. Don’t forget their daily happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. with $3 PBRs and $5 glasses of Pinot Noir and Sparkling Wine. Located at 121 S. Tennessee Ave. Go to Bar32Chocolate.com for more information.
The TunesIt’s not just a face full of guilty pleasures during Piggin’ Out Weekend — there’s enough music and entertainment to keep you moving. Get to Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall on Friday for John Kinger, and at 9 p.m. Saturday for Mersey, which rocks British Invastion style; and to Rhythm & Spirits at 10:30 p.m. for a Saucy Saturday with drink specials, live performers, a dance battle and catwalk contest — all hosted by Hollywood Jay with music from DJ Skyline, or on Sunday for Bingo with Michelle Tomko from 1 to 4 p.m.