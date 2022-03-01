5 reasons to head to Cuba Libre this March

The Quarter at Tropicana Atlantic City has lots of great dining and nightlife options, but one of the most unique and enjoyable has always been Cuba Libre. And now, with a month’s worth of live Latin music to look forward to, there are more reasons than ever to stop by for a quick mambo and a mojito. Here are five reasons to head to Cuba Libre this March.
Live Latin rhythms
Irresistible rhythms will fill the space at Cuba Libre on Friday nights throughout the month of March as a list of popular regional Latin cover bands take the stage each week. The live shows run from 6:30 p.m. to midnight, with Edgardo Cintron Band kicking things off Friday, March 4, followed by Ritmo Caliente on March 11; Latin Flavor on March 18; and Adrian Anthony’s Group Hipnosis on March 25. A $5 per person entertainment charge applies for all seated dinner guests beginning at 6 p.m. But you can avoid the entertainment charge by choosing unreserved seating in the Showroom bar area, or on the larger second floor, where you can still hear the band, but won’t have a direct view to the stage. After 10:30 p.m. a $10 cover charge and dress code goes into effect, and you must be 21 to enter.
Some sexy sippers
The cocktail menu at Cuba Libre has consistently been one of the best in the city, and it specializes in some truly memorable drinks – most with a touch of their signature Latin flair. Rum is their bread and butter, with full flights available, as well as caprihinas, daiquiris and an entire list of minty mojitos for you to take sips while you shake your hips. For something a little different, try the grilled pineapple mojito made with Cuba Libre white rum, Licor 43 and grilled pineapple purée.
The scene
While plenty of restaurants offer a pleasant enough atmosphere, Cuba Libre takes things to the next level. The Havana vibe greets you before you even enter, as a classic car sits out front painted in the colors of the Cuban flag. Once inside, the immersive experience continues with high ceilings, a vibrant bar and an almost Disney-esque attention to detail. As the day turns to night the vibe heats up as the dancefloor becomes the main attraction – and even wallflowers may find themselves unable to resist the urge to cut a rug.
The bites
It’s nearly impossible to simply ignore the myriad of delectable treats on the menu at Cuba Libre, and really, why bother trying in the first place? You’ll only be depriving yourself of amazing munchies like their legendary empanadas or the crab guacamole, a fun twist on a chip and dip favorite, this time made with blue crab, avocado, grilled golden pineapple, roasted jalapeños, fresh lime juice, and extra virgin olive oil and served with plantain chips.
The club vibe
In case you thought the party was over when the band was done, fear not - the beat goes deep into the night as some of the top DJs take over, spinning the best Latin hits and party anthems (salsa, merengue, bachata, reggaeton and more) till 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
Cuba Libre is located at The Quarter inside Tropicana at 2801 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. Go to Tropicana.net.