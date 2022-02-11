5 reasons to check out XO Bar at Resorts

Valentine’s Day may technically fall on Feb. 14, but at XO Bar – the new Valentine’s-themed pop-up bar temporarily filling the space at Bar One at Resorts Casino Hotel - they plan to celebrate all month long. Here are five reasons to check out XO Bar.
1. V-day every day
We all know how hard it can be to score reservations on Valentine’s Day when everyone is scrambling to hit up the same spots. So why not celebrate your sweetheart on a different day of the month, but with the same fanfare? XO Bar is the perfect spot to grab a drink before or after dinner. And since you are at Resorts, why not make it one stop shopping and book a romantic table for two at Capriccio? We promise it will be an unforgettable meal. And after a night like that, nobody will care what the calendar says.
2. The love potions
XO Bar has a selection of specialty drinks designed to make you feel as warm and fuzzy inside as you did the first time you laid eyes on your Valentine. Try the Love Potion #9, a sweet blend of vodka, peach schnapps and grapefruit juice with a sugar rim and a strawberry; or the Red Hot Valentine’s Shot, a fiery mix of cinnamon whiskey, cherry vodka and grenadine crowned with a red sugar rim and candy heart garnish. Fans of the bubbly will enjoy the Valentine’s Strawberry Champagne, a blend of strawberry puree, lime juice and champagne decorated with fresh strawberries.
3. An enchanting atmosphere
Lush draperies in red and pink hues and barstools donned with larger-than-life candy hearts are but a few of the lovely touches of love you’ll find at this most unique of pop-up concepts. It’s all designed to put you in the path of Cupid’s arrow, while still being mere feet away from the clamor of slot machines and table games, meaning there are plenty of places where you can get lucky!
4. Heart-shaped fun
Lord knows they call it “the dead of winter” for a reason. This time of year can feel lifeless and dull, but that just means you have to find ways to make it more fun, and XO Bar is a perfect place to do just that. They’ve got a happening happy hour from 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays where you can grab $5 domestic drafts and house wines and $6 house margaritas, and on Fridays and Saturdays things really get going with live music from 7 to 10 p.m. followed by a DJ from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
5. A shot at love
There are plenty of bars to share a drink with your significant other, but there are few - if any - that are solely devoted to love as a concept. And while the space is obviously a haven for couples, one would imagine that many of the singles who end up at a bar such as this might just be seeking their Mr. or Mrs. Right. Sounds like a perfect opportunity to strike up a love connection.
Resorts Casino Hotel is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com.