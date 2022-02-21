5 reasons to check out Kelsey’s bar scene

There are about a hundred reasons to head to Kelsey’s, the famous soul food supper club on the corner of Pacific and Kentucky avenues in Atlantic City. One of our favorite aspects is their bar, which offers a prime spot for kicking back with a tasty drink while taking it all in.
A night at Kelsey’s is a sophisticated experience of sights, sounds, smells and tastes, all of which can be enjoyed to their zenith right from your barstool. Here are five reasons to check out Kelsey’s bar scene:
The drinksWhen you first glance at the cocktail menu at Kelsey’s, you may assume that they serve weakly poured, girly-style drinks, as many of them include fruity ingredients like pineapple juice, mango puree and strawberries. But order one and you’ll be pleasantly surprised at the potency of these beverages. Each packs a punch, while also packing great flavors, making the cocktails one the best aspects of the experience at Kelseys. For a colorful and tasty option, try the Kelsey’s Blue Water – a mix of Captain Morgan’s Spiced Rum, coconut rum, Blue Curacao and pineapple juice; or if you are really looking to cut loose, go with the Mango Long Island, a boozy blend of vodka, gin, tequila, rum, mango puree, sour mix and soda.
The musicMost restaurants that offer live music treat it as an afterthought, awkwardly sticking the musicians on the floor in the corner of the room or some equally undignified space. But at Kelsey’s, they are the main attraction, with a full stage and a kickass sound system that is way more powerful than you would ever expect. The sightlines from the bar area are perfect for watching the band – although the best seats in this area are definitely at the high top tables — so grab one of those if you can. The bands run the gamut from jazz acts to those performing the classics from R&B and Motown, and you can catch them from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.
It’s one of a kindThe vibe at the bar at Kelsey’s is unique in that it gives off the feeling of the kind of place you might visit on a trip to the French Quarter in New Orleans. Strangers chat each other up, and there is a palpable sense that everyone is there to have a good time. And it’s busy, but not claustrophobic, as the crowd is kept manageable by the maître d, who keeps track of available bar stools at all times. It’s a popular spot, but somehow the whole thing still feels like a secret club that only the cool kids know about.
The snacksYou may think you are only coming to Kelsey’s to grab a few drinks at the bar, but once you start seeing — and smelling — the plates of food coming out of the kitchen, it’ll only be a matter of time before you are putting in an order of your own. It’s hard to pick just one thing, so why bother? There isn’t a better cornbread within a hundred miles, so start off with that and maybe some of their outstanding BBQ pork ribs or catfish nuggets. And when that’s not enough, feel free to completely surrender with that plate of shrimp and grits that you had your eye on the whole time anyway.
The gameYou might not think of a spot like Kelsey’s as an obvious place to watch your favorite sporting event, but the setup is actually perfect for it, with two massive, flat-screen TVs behind the bar and another pair on the side walls that surround it. And since it’s not a traditional sports bar, you won’t be fighting a crowd of jersey-wearing superfans just to get a spot.
Kelsey’s is located at 1545 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to KelseysAC.com.