5 reasons to check out Frost bar (now that it’s sticking around for a bit.)

When Bally’s Atlantic City launched its pop-up Frost Bar late last year, most of us assumed it would only be something to do leading up to the holidays and would disappear as soon as the New Year rolled around. Recently, however, it’s been given an extended stay, and with that in mind, here are five reasons to check out Frost Bar:
It’s more than
just a holiday barWhile it certainly was fun hitting up Frost Bar in the days leading up to Christmas, the theme here goes way beyond Santa and his elves. After all, frost itself is around all winter long and (sadly) does not disappear once we take the tree down, so why should Frost Bar be any different? This is a celebration of all things chilly, from icicles to snowstorms – and we all know those don’t end with the holidays!
Go for the goldWithout question, the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will be packed with thrills and (literal) chills, and we can’t think of a better spot to watch the frosty action of wintertime sports like skiing, luge, bobsledding, snowboarding and more than right in the middle of the icy world of Frost Bar. The bar will be showing all the Olympic events on their three flatscreen TVs, so speed skate your way down and cheer for Team USA. The 2022 Winter Olympics run from Feb. 4 through 20.
The drinksWhen you’ve got a well-themed bar, you gotta have some well-themed specialty drinks to match the atmosphere, and Frost Bar certainly follows that rule to a T. Try the Snow Glow Cosmo with Grey Goose Lemon Vodka, Cointreau, Amaretto Di Saronno, spiced cherry orgeat, lime and tiny blue bubbles; the Snowball Sling, a mix of Teremana Tequila, Benedictine, Cointreau, spiced cherry orgeat, pineapple, lime and mint; the Hitting The Slopes, which starts with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and adds gingerbread mulled wine, ginger beer, lime and mint; or the Winter Wonderland, with holiday spiced pineapple cordial, spiced cherry orgeat, Bigalow Green Tea, ginger beer, lime and mint. All come in a variety of fun themed glassware, including holly-themed martini glasses and some festive mugs featuring bundled up penguins and bears as well as Frosty the Snowman.
The visualsBally’s Frost Bar offers some tasty libations, but half the fun is sipping them among the wintry visuals that give the space its name. A live light show takes place every hour, showcasing the bar’s dancing twinkling bulbs of blue, set to music. Add to that sparkling frosted stars dangling from above and white “snow” draped throughout and you have yourself more than enough reason to toast to this chilly season.
The entertainmentIt’s not a party unless somebody’s dancing, and Bally’s has that covered, as they feature a live DJ every Saturday night. And just because the days are short in the winter doesn’t mean the party has to be, because the bar stays open until 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, giving you plenty of time to indulge in some frosty fun.