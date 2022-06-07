5 Reasons to Check Out Coral Lounge Bar at Resorts

In Atlantic City, there are plenty of bars to go to. However, this one will not be here for long.
In the true spirit of a pop-up bar, The Coral Lounge at Resorts Casino Hotel has taken over the usual Bar One space to transform it into an ocean-blue, coral reef-themed experience.
When you arrive, be transported underwater by decorations including blue fluorescent ceiling lights and wallpaper that sets the scene around the bar, which will be a place to go to for a drink, to watch some sports and to get a break from the tables and slots.
This bar will be a big catch.
Here are five reasons to check out The Coral Lounge:
It just opened
The Coral Lounge just opened Memorial Day weekend and – as you probably know if you’re a Bare One fan - is located right on the casino floor. It is within walking distance to Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville and the Landshark Bar and Grill, and since both are located on the boardwalk, it will be easy to bar hop to all three. There is also the Draftkings Sportsbook across the hall from Margaritaville for all of your sports betting needs, so this quad of bars will be quite the hot spot all summer long in Atlantic City.
Special Drinks
No pop-up bar would be worth a damn without an awesome specialty drink menu, and The Coral Lounge certainly delivers. Drink specials include the “Diving Horse” Orange Crush with navel orange, vodka, Grand Marnier, lemon-lime soda, orange wedges and a sprig of fresh mint; the Vanilla Pineapple Margarita boasts silver tequila, triple sec, pineapple juice, vanilla simple syrup, lime juice, pineapple puree, sparkling sugar on the rim and fresh pineapple wedges; the Frozen “Dirty Monkey” includes banana, aged rum, banana liqueur, Kahlua, coconut cream, pineapple juice, chocolate syrup and whipped cream; the Jersey Hurricane is made with light rum, dark rum, passionfruit juice, orange juice, fresh lime juice, simple syrup and grenadine that is garnished with a cherry and an orange slice; and the Blue Hawaii offers a refreshing mix of vodka, light rum, Blue Curacao, pineapple juice and sweet and sour mix garnished with a pineapple wedge and a cocktail umbrella.
There’s Entertainment, Baby!
There will be live entertainment every weekend at the Coral Lounge, which will feature musical guests including Matt Diventi, Lisa Camp, Beth Tinnon and Scott Testerman. There will also be DJs including DJ Gary, DJ Andrew and DJ Chaze. So you can sit down, relax, have a cocktail of your choice and listen to some live music while you experience the coral reef atmosphere. You can even play Bingo every Sunday!
Dive Underwater
The outside of the Coral Lounge is decorated like an underwater abyss. Once you’re in there, you will feel like you’re in a coral reef with an occasional mermaid encounter. Maybe you’ll be able to find Nemo as you swim your way through the coral reef drink menu. The bar feels like you’re swimming in paradise. As you drink your cocktails and watch your sports games, the blue fluorescent lights will make you feel as if you are floating in water. There is a calming presence in the bar that will help you unwind after a long week of work.
It’s Here for a Limited Time
Since the Coral Lounge is a pop-up bar, it will only be at Resorts until Sept. 5. The special drinks will be calling your name all summer long, and with so many different drinks to try, multiple visits are in order. So plan accordingly: Don’t wait too long to go to the Coral Lounge or it will be too late. The countdown to Labor Day weekend has begun.