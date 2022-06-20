Have you ever wanted to meet the celebrities from your favorite old-school movies and TV shows?
Now you can.
Classic Rewind Weekend, which takes place Friday through Sunday, June 24 to 26, at Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, will offer pop culture, nostalgia, comics and the opportunity to meet your favorite celebrities and capture a photo-op with them.
Here are 5 reasons to check out Classic Rewind Weekend at Showboat.
The celebrities: Classic Rewind Weekend will feature a long list of familiar faces sure to have your heart bursting with nostalgic memories of a simpler time. Or maybe it’ll just be cool to see some people you know from TV and other forms of pop culture. Whatever the case may be, you can expect to run into legends like Mark-Paul Gosselaar from “Saved By The Bell,” Kate Flannery from “The Office,” Larry Thomas from “Seinfeld,” and more. The cost of photo opportunities vary depending on the celeb.
Cos it up: Beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, on the panel stage in the Mansion Room, there will be a cosplay contest for those who wish to enter. Creativity is encouraged, but fear not, as no functional props or weapons are allowed. Simulated or costume weapons are allowed as a part of your costume subject to prior to approval by security. The ideas are endless for fun and creative costumes and you never know who or what will show up.
Rock out: The punk rock band American Grim will perform live at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, in the Bourbon Room. The band consists of Ryan Grim the lead singer, Mike Morello on guitar and vocals, and Brendan Healy on drums. American Grim will be signing all weekend long at their table.
Lucky Snake: While you are enjoying all the retro fun of Classic Rewind Weekend, it’s going to be damn near impossible for you ’80s and ’90s nostalgia junkies not to be tempted to head over to play a few of the old-school video games at Lucky Snake Arcade on the main floor inside Showboat. Frogger, Star Wars, Street Fighter II, Pac Man, Donkey Kong, Space Invaders and more are all waiting for you to come nail the high score.
Take in a beating: After checking out Classic Rewind Weekend you can walk over to Dead Serious MMA 43 which is also at Showboat. The first fight starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. Matches feature Sanchez vs Buckley, Oliver vs Mendoza, Santiago vs Eric, Bruno vs Aguilar and more. Tickets are $55 for general admission and $80 for VIP Seating. For more information, go to DeadSeriousMMA.com.
Classic Rewind Weekend will take place 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 24, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Showboat Hotel, Atlantic City. Tickets are $30 for a day pass, $80 for a three-day pass in advance, $35 and $90 at door (cash only). Children 10 and under are free with a paying adult. ClassicRewindWeekend.com