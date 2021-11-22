5 Reasons to Check out Casino Pop-up Holiday Bars

‘Tis the season … for a good, stiff drink!
Two Atlantic City casinos are stepping up this holiday season with some very cool, holiday pop-up bar concepts, one at Ocean Casino Resort and the other at Bally’s Atlantic City.
Ocean is rolling out Jingle Bell Bar, a fun, holiday-themed concept near the casino floor, while Bally’s Frost Bar will certainly impress all of you cocktail-crazy elves out there.
Here’s are 5 Reasons to check out these casino holiday pop-up bars:
The Concepts Bally’s Frost Bar is a pop-up holiday bar in Bally’s usual lobby bar location – amped up with holiday decorations — serving holiday cocktails featuring live holiday music every Saturday night. It opens Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve, and its hours are noon to 2 a.m. Sundays to Thursdays, and noon to 4 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. At Ocean’s Jingle Bell Bar, their pop-up holiday experience will feature sleigh bells ringing, snow glistening and lights twinkling beginning Black Friday at the 1927 Lounge, just steps off the casino floor. Jingle Bell Bar will feature nostalgic décor and themed entertainment throughout the season.
The Cocktails
at Frost BarCome toast the season with Frost Bar’s signature beverages, all served in some fun holiday-themed vessels. Some of the drinks include: Don’t Hog the Nog, Clark which features Bacardi Reserva Ocho rum, Remy Martin cognac, egg and holiday spices served in a very cool, see-through reindeer glass; the Caribbean Holiday Milk & Cookies boasts Bacardi Anejo Cuarto rum, Bacardi Reserva Ocho rum, Bacardi Coconut rum, Benedictine liqueur, Velvet Falernum, spiced pineapple cordial, pandan, lemon, coconut water, milk and served with a holiday sugar cookie in a Santa mug; and The Jolly, Happy Soul will tease your tastebuds with Teremana tequila, Benedictine, Cointreau, spiced cherry orgeat, pineapple, lime and mint served in a Frosty the Snowman mug. How cool is that?
The Cocktails at Jingle Bell BarOcean’s Jingle Bell Bar’s libations will certainly lift your holiday spirits, including The Grinch, with its blend of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, White Crème de Cacao, Green Crème de Menthe and almond milk garnished with nutmeg and chocolate; Santa’s Little Helper with Bailey’s Red Velvet Cupcake, Absolut Vodka and cream garnished with a candy cane; and the Red Nosed Reindeer with Crown Royal Apple Whiskey, Apple Pucker, grenadine and cranberry juice garnished with an apple chip.
Be EntertainedBally’s Frost Bar features live holiday music every Saturday night, along with some special events. There’s even a live light show every hour orchestrated to Trans-Siberian Orchestra holiday music. And don’t miss the Ugly Sweater Contest 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Ocean’s Jingle Bell Bar will feature themed entertainment throughout the season every weekend, and sing-a-longs are certainly encouraged.
Spread the
Holiday CheerBally’s is even going the extra mile to help the less fortunate with its Frost Bar. If you bring a new, unwrapped toy for Bally’s Toys for Tots drive, you get to park for free. And Ocean will make a monetary donation to Atlantic County Toys for Kids for the holiday season.