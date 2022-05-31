5 Reasons to check out Bally’s new Carousel Bar

Atlantic City sure doesn’t have a shortage of bars. From brewpubs to lobby bars, from rock clubs to classy joints, you won’t go thirsty in Atlantic City.
But one thing that has eluded the World’s Greatest Playground all of these years is a carousel-style bar, kind of like the one at Hotel Monteleone in New Orleans.
Bally’s changed that last week when they opened the all-new Carousel Bar. It seats 24 and features a 360-degree view of the hotel lobby and casino. Being the first of its kind in New Jersey, the bar rotates gradually on its axis, offering up a constant change of scenery along with some tasty libations – taking eight minutes to make a full rotation.
At the Carousel Bar, you will be spinning - and it’s not the alcohol.
Here are five reasons to check out the Carousel Bar:
It’s brand-spanking new
The revival of Bally’s is underway, and now that the grand opening of the Carousel Bar is officially over, it’s time to check it out. With the resort being under new ownership, Bally’s Corporation’s Executive Vice President of Casino Operations and Chief Marketing Officer Phil Juliano promised more entertainment options at Bally’s. After some planning and hard work, Juliano has kept that promise. The Carousel Bar will be the centerpiece at Bally’s and set in the also-revamped hotel lobby.
Signature Cocktails
The cocktails at the Carousel Bar are unique and creative to the Atlantic City area. The Merry Go Round is made with lemon vodka, Hammonton blueberries, lemon bitters and cotton candy swirl; the Shore Breeze has cucumber gin, Aperol, sweet vermouth, and lemon tonic; the Funnel Cake Espresso Martini boasts vodka, espresso, house-selected coffee liqueur, funnel cake syrup, crème, espresso cocoa bean and powder dusting; and the Sea Spray Spritz sounds refreshing with prosecco, blanco tequila, dry vermouth, passionfruit and lemon. These cocktails will make you reminisce about simpler times on the Atlantic City boardwalk. Each cocktail is a glass of paradise.
It’s a Fun, Free Ride
Have you ever wanted to visit The View restaurant in New York or the Carousel bar at Hotel Monteleone? Well, now you don’t have to. The Carousel Bar spins, which is a fun experience for everyone. Guests will be able to see the casino and the hotel lobby wherever they sit. Being able to drink and see different views without having to move is something you have to see for yourself. It is the only venue that rotates in the state of New Jersey, and since it overlooks the casino, people watching should be fun from this perspective.
It’s For Night Owls and Early Birds
Do you still want to keep the party going after 2 a.m.? No problem! The Carousel Bar is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day, so you can rock all night. And if you’re an early bird and want to get the day started with a frosty beverage, you have that option, too. You can party until you’re purple at the Carousel Bar.
It’s an Easy Stop on a Bar Hop
If you are barhopping your way down the Atlantic City Boardwalk, the Carousel Bar is a quick and easy stop. The positive energy of the bar pumps through your veins. Whether you’re with friends or family, the Carousel Bar is the place to unwind. While you’re there you can visit the slot machines to press your luck. Expect to find DJs on weekends, and other entertainment will also be offered.