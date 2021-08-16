5 places to watch Tropicana’s weekly fireworks display

It wouldn’t be summer at the Jersey Shore without spending at least a few evenings watching the sky light up with fireworks over the beach. And for those in Atlantic City that has become a weekly tradition as Tropicana Atlantic City hosts a free fireworks show at 10 p.m. every Saturday through Labor Day. And while watching them is great no matter where you are, we put together a list of some of our favorite viewing spots.
Casa Taco & TequilaVoted best tequila bar in Atlantic City, Casa Taco overflows with top shelf tequilas and amazing dishes that give guests an awesome south-of-the-border experience. Their outdoor boardwalk patio provides bomb views of the fireworks every Saturday night and an ideal atmosphere to sip some tasty margaritas such as a Very Berry Margarita, a mix of Tres Agaves blanco tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, muddle blackberries, a splash of pomegranate juice and a sugared rim for $14. Pair it with a Torta Cubana, which is thinly sliced pork, ham, Oaxaca cheese, dijon sauce and pickles on toasted telera roll served with yucca fries for $15. Casa Taco & Tequila is located at Tropicana Atlantic City, 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to CasaTacoAC.com.
Bungalow Beach BarDecorated with palm trees, hammocks, daybeds and couches, Bungalow offers both comfort and fun to everyone who enters. Enjoy the boardwalk terrace that also doubles as a hookah lounge, creating a chill spot to watch the fireworks light up the sky while indulging in their new dinner menu. Try the shrimp fra diavolo, with sautéed shrimp, spicy tomato sauce, garlic, onion and diced tomatoes over spaghetti for $33; and loosen up with a Beach Babe, a refreshing drink mixed with 1800 coconut, Sierra Mist, Red Bull, coconut, berry and grenadine for the perfect end-of-summer sipper. Bungalow beach Bar is located at 2641 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to BUngalowBeachAC.com.
Chelsea Beach BarWith outdoor couches Chelsea Beach Bar is a great place to relax on a warm night and catch views of the fireworks after a long day at work — or even a long day at the beach. Chelsea offers a DJ that plays for the crowd, throwing anything from hip-hop, old school, reggae and more. With a lengthy drink menu that includes signature cocktails, frozen drinks and ice cold beers, it’s a setup for a flawless night under a sky bursting with color. Chelsea Beach Bar is located at Morris Ave. and the beach in Atlantic City. Go to Instagram.com.
Bally’s Beach BarWanting the ultimate outdoor fun? Bally’s Atlantic City is the place to relax outside and watch the fireworks soar in the sky while enjoying a 32-ounce Tropical Storm bucket, a blend of Bacardi spiced, coconut and dark rums, plus pineapple, lime and cranberry juice for $18. While the DJ is spinning fire tracks, Bally’s is firing up the grill for good eats such as their grilled mahi mahi served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, potato chips and a divine cilantro lime aioli on a brioche bun for $15. Bally’s Beach Bar is located on the beach in front of Bally’s Atlantic City at 1900 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City.Go to BallysAC.com.
Chickie’s and Pete’sCome on — who among us wouldn’t enjoy a night feasting on those famous Crabfries while watching the fireworks pop with color over the Atlantic City sky? Sounds like a perfect night to us. And, of course, Chickie’s & Pete’s also offers loads of premium seafood such as crabs, mussels, shrimp and more if you’re looking to splurge a bit. Wanna kick things up a notch? Go for the Ultimate Crabfries which add loads of real crabmeat, cheese sauce and aioli for $12.99. It’s like a beautiful display of flavor fireworks going off right in your mouth! Chickie’s & Pete’s is located at Tropicana Atlantic City, 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ChickiesAndPetes.com.