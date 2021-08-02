5 places to watch the Olympics

FanDuel SportsbookLocated inside Bally’s Hotel and Casino, FanDuel has all of the Olympic goods to enjoy. With medal-worthy food specials such as Gold Medal Grilled Cheese, the Italian Euro Cup Winning Sausage Sandwich and American Street Nachos, these specials will somersault their way into gold in no time. The food isn’t the only thing that has a chance at scoring a medal thanks to special cocktails like the patriotic All American made with Teremana blanco tequila, house blueberry syrup, blue Curacao, there’s a mini American Flag to top it off while you sing the “National Anthem” all night. A night at FanDuel is a night for winners and those who love good food and drinks. Go to BallysAC.com
Tennessee Avenue
Beer HallAfter drawing thousands of people with its inaugural Perfect Tenn Fest last weekend, the Beer Hall is celebrating the final week of the Olympics by offering some Japanese-inspired offerings in honor of the host country. Chef Charles Soreth is making some killer edamame dumplings ($12) that can be paired with a cold bottle of Sapporo ($4), a 5-percent Japanese rice lager that drinks easy. Sit inside and watch the multiple events that are on the 10 flat-screen TVs all day, or grab a stool at the outside Beer Yard bar, where a couple more TVs will show everything from men’s basketball to table tennis. Yes, ping-pong is an Olympic sport. And if dumplings and Japanese beer don’t do it for you, check out the full menu as well as 40 taps of beer and another 100 in bottles and cans. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
TailgatersNeed a friendly night out with friends to watch the Olympics? Well, Tailgaters is that place to hang out with more than 10 beers on tap and amazing Olympic-worthy eats. Come in and have a seat at the bar to have classic apps including loaded nachos while watching Team USA win the gold. Just want to grab a seat, order a drink and watch the Olympics? Well, Bell’s Larry Latest Flamingo Fruit Fight is the perfect tart ale brewed with passion fruit and lime zest to pair when watching somersaults on the mat and butterflies in the pool. When wanting a friends night out, Tailgaters is highly recommended. Tailgaters is located at 337 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor. Go to TailGatersNJ.com.
LandShark Bar & GrillWith the perfect view of the beach, LandShark outside Resorts Casino Hotel is a go-to hangout, but there is an even better view inside as anyone who walks into LandShark can watch Team USA dominate on their plethora of flat-screen TVs. Need a bite to eat but want to keep watching? No problem. Amazing entrées such as fish tacos with blackened fish layered with bacon aioli paired with a specialty drink such as the ‘Fins Up Margarita’ made with Margaritaville gold tequila, triple sec, and their house margarita blend are perfect complements while you sit Oceanside and watch water events and beach volleyball. Go to ResortsAC.com and AtlanticCityLandSharkBarandGrill.com.
Fred and Ethel’s Lantern Light Restaurant TavernLooking for a place with good burgers while watching the Olympics? Fred and Ethel’s is the right place. Grab a seat at the bar and order the scrumptious Tavern burger and pair it with one of the many beers that are on tap like Abita Purple Haze, a raspberry wheat ale that combines the tart qualities of both raspberries and wheat to produce a red, cloudy, crisp and fruity beer. Don’t want to sit at the bar? That’s fine. Fred and Ethel’s has a great dining area that is perfect for that, and the Olympics are shown right in there, too. So yes, you can still watch Katie Ledecky dominate in the water in the 1,500-meter freestyle while enjoying a bite out. Fred and Ethel’s is located at 1 N. New York Road, Galloway. Go to, FredAndEthelsTavern.com