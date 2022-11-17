5 Places to Party on Thanksgiving Eve

If there’s anything to be thankful for this holiday season — and really, every holiday season — it’s Thanksgiving Eve, the best party night of the year. Besides being a night to pre-party for the official event, Thanksgiving Eve doubles as an unofficial reunion, throwing us back into local bars — and conversations — with former classmates, teenage crushes and your six best friends from high school. Here are five places to party on Thanksgiving Eve.
1. Yesterday’s Creekside Tavern
A longtime locals bar, Yesterday’s is under new ownership, and with it, a whole new reason to stop by on Thanksgiving Eve. Head to Yesterday’s Creekside Tavern for good grub — apps like Philly Pretzel Sticks and Poutine Tots can do double duty by filling you up and soaking up the alcohol — good beer (there are 16 brews on tap) — and music from Indelible Groove kicking off at 7:30 p.m. Located at 316 Roosevelt Blvd., Marmora. YesterdaysTavern.com
2. Ferry Park
If you’re looking for things to be thankful for, there’s no place better to be than Ferry Park, where beer and cocktail specials — plus free select apps for drinkers — are all part of Homecoming at Ferry Park. For those wanting to extend the party, which kicks off at 4 p.m., head upstairs to The Lookout for some pre-Thanksgiving grub, or check out the Gallery to get your culture on. Either way, it’s a win-win. Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com
3. Josie Kelly’s Public House
It always feels like a reunion at Josie Kelly’s, and Thanksgiving Eve is no exception — after all, nobody parties like the Irish. Head to Josie Kelly’s for a Thanksgiving Eve full of good beer, craft cocktails — we love the Salted Caramel Coffee Martini this time of year — and music from Plain Salmon at 8 p.m. Located at 908 Shore Rd., Somers Point. JosieKellys.com
4. Bourre
If you’re looking for a good time, with good music, look no further than Bourre, where Cajun BBQ rounds out this boisterous venue. This Thanksgiving Eve, Bourre is home to a blowout bash complete with DJ Swoosh, $5 cans, raffles, food specials and a canned food drive. Best part? No cover. Doors open at 6 p.m. Located at 201 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City. BourreAtlanticCity.com
5. Claridge
Give your reunion-like night a true throwback feel with Rooftop Rewind at Claridge’s Vue Rooftop Bar & Lounge, where guests can take in a 360 degree view of the entire city. The ’80s and ’90s-themed event kicks off at 8 p.m. with plenty of period tunes from DJ Dave, themed cocktails and drink specials from Casamigos Tequila and Tito’s Vodka. Located at 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City. Claridge.com