5 Places to Grab a Pink Drink in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Most bars and clubs in the casinos regularly offer promotions – concepts like 2-for-1 drafts, 50-cent wings and “ladies night” are all nice excuses to come out and have a few drinks, but this month there are several spots offering a truly worthwhile reason to come out – raising money to fight breast cancer.
Throughout October these spots will offer special, pink-themed cocktails, with a portion of the proceeds going to the cause.
ResortsResorts Casino Hotel throws its support at the cause full force as Bar One, DraftKings Sports Bar, BreadSticks Cafe, Capriccio, Cielo and EastWind will all offer a $10 Greyhound cocktail, which features Tito’s Vodka and pink grapefruit juice, garnished with a slice of grapefruit. For every Greyhound that is purchased, $5 will be donated to the American Cancer Society. That’s pretty amazing. Most places will generously give $1 for every drink, so $5 makes this our top pick. Also at Resorts, frozen drink paradise Wet Willies will help the cause with their Pink Flamingo frozen daiquiri, with $1 from every purchase to benefit American Cancer Society. Resorts is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com.
Caesars PropertiesCaesars Atlantic City, Tropicana Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort are all on board in support of breast cancer awareness as the properties will donate $1 for every Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktail sold. At Caesars, participating locations include Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill and Nero’s Italian Steakhouse. Tropicana will donate $1 for every Tito’s cocktail sold at Boogie Nights, 10 North, Chelsea Five Gastropub, Il Verdi and Tango’s throughout the month of October. Over at Harrah’s, the Tickled Pink Cocktail – a mix of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Cointreau, fresh lime juice and cranberry juice – is the signature cocktail for the promotion. Tito’s Handmade Vodka will also donate $10,000 to the cause. How awesome is that?! Go to Caesars.com.
Golden Nugget
Atlantic CityThe Nugget may be “golden,” but there is an awful lot of pink there this month. Throughout October, participating Golden Nugget restaurants will offer a signature Pink Drink and donate $1 from each drink sold to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.
Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse will offer the Pink Tequini made with Sauza silver tequila, Triple Sec, blood orange syrup, lime juice and pineapple juice. Chart House has the Pink Warrior which features Tito’s vodka, Cointreau, fresh lime and cranberry juices garnished with a lemon peel twist. Lillie’s Asian Cuisine will offer the Pink Lemonade, a mix of vodka, muddled strawberries, lemonade, Sprite and grenadine with a sugar rim and garnished with a lemon wedge. Grotto Italian Ristorante’s Raspberry Cosmo is a pleasingly pink blend of vodka, cranberry juice, triple sec, fresh lime juice and muddled raspberries garnished with a fresh raspberry. And, finally, Rush Lounge and The Wave Bar will offer the Ruby Red Mule made with Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka, fresh lime juice and ginger beer with a lime wheel and grapefruit peel. Golden Nugget is located at 600 Huron Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to GoldenNugget.net.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic CityWith its wall-to-wall rock ’n’ roll artifacts, Hard Rock is a great place to simply walk around and enjoy the atmosphere. And while you are strolling, why not take in the sights with a pink drink in hand? Several spots around Hard Rock will feature a limited-time list of pink drinks – and donate a portion of every drink in support of breast cancer awareness and the American Cancer Society — including the Tito’s All Time Favorite Cocktail at Lobby Bar, the On the Rocks cocktail at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena and Fresh Harvest, J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, and the Pink Whitney Cosmo at Hard Rock Center Bar. Their Rock Shop also has some Breast Cancer Awareness apparel and swag available to purchase to help the cause. Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com.
Bally’s Atlantic City For the month of October, Bally’s officially launched its “Pink Your Drink” campaign featuring a variety of pink specialty cocktails. A percentage of all proceeds will help raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. The “Pink Your Drink” menu includes a Pink Me Up Mocktail, Strawberry Rose Cosmo, Dragon Fruit Melon Margarita and the Always Beautiful. The Always Beautiful and Pink Me Up will be available at Jerry Longo’s Meatballs and Martinis, the Strawberry Rose Cocktail, Dragon Fruit Margarita and Pink Me Up will be available at Guy Fieri’s Chophouse, as well as the Sportsbook Lounge and L Bar. Bally’s Atlantic City is located at 1900 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BallysAC.com.