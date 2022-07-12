5 Places to Grab a Hot Dog and a Beer

Is there anything more American than enjoying a hot dog and a beer in the summer?
So, don’t forget to celebrate National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday, July 20. On this day, we celebrate one of America’s best comfort foods: the hot dog.
National Hot Dog Day was started by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council in 1991. According to a survey administered by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, 54 percent of Americans prefer beer to wash down their hot dogs. What is better than the perfect combo of a hot dog and a beer? Leave the hotdog-sandwich debate alone on National Hot Dog Day and celebrate with a beer and a hot dog.
Here are 5 places to get a hot dog and a beer on National Hot Dog Day:
Bally’s Atlantic City
Bally’s Atlantic City will give away free hot dogs to all overnight guests who check in at Bally’s on Wednesday, July 20. Overnight guests who check-in will receive two free hot dog coupons for Bally’s Beach Bar from noon to 7 p.m. on July 20. If you’re not staying there, you can also head over to The Yard at Bally’s Atlantic City for their Ultimate Wagyu Beef Hot Dog with BBQ onions, cheddar cheese, sport peppers and yellow mustard on a pretzel roll. They have domestic beer, American craft beer and draughts. You can’t go wrong with the Founders Nitro Rubaeus raspberry ale. If that is not your style then Cape May Brewing Company’s Always Ready hazy pale ale may suffice. Do not miss out on National Hot Dog Day at Bally’s Atlantic City. Bally’s is located on Park Place and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Go to BallysAC.com
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall has amazing hot dogs and plenty of beer. One of the hot dogs you can try is their house specialty, the Mexicali, which consists of a bacon-wrapped hot dog, avocado puree, pico de gallo, and chipotle crema. If that sounds like a little too much for your liking then you cannot go wrong with the New York Avenue Dog. This all-beef hot dog is topped with onions, sauerkraut and spicy mustard. The Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall has 40 draughts and 100 beers in bottles and cans. Ship Bottom’s The Shack American IPA is worth the try. If that doesn’t tickle your fancy you can try the Spellbound Pale Ale and plenty of other beers to go along with your hot dog. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is definitely worth the trip on National Hot Dog Day. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com
Maui’s Dog House
Maui’s Dog House in Wildwood was featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Dive-ins and Dives” and is a hot dog joint with more than 20 different hot dogs to choose from. There is something for everybody at Maui’s Dog House. The Forget-About-It is made with spicy ground beef sauce, raw onion, spicy mustard, globs of cheese and sprinkled freshly cooked bacon. Another favorite is the Cheesy Drunken Horse which is made with killer horsey mustard, onions, ground beef sauce and beer-soaked sauerkraut. They plate their hot dogs in a very creative way, in dog bowls. Maui’s doesn’t have a liquor license, but that doesn’t mean you can’t bring your own. Pick up a 6-pack of some of our favorite summer beers, including 1554 by New Belgium Brewing Company or Cape May Brewing Company’s Blueberry Lemon Crushin’ It. Maui’s Dog House will be slammed during National Hot Dog Day, so get there early to get a seat. Maui’s is located at 806 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood. Go to MauisDogHouse.com.
A.C. Burger Company
Do not let the title of this Harrah’s Atlantic City restaurant fool you. Yes, A.C. Burger Company is known for its burgers, but their hot dog is nothing to joke about. A.C. Burger Company’s hot dog with the works is the perfect hot dog for National Hot Dog Day. It consists of chili, cheese sauce, bacon and onion straws, which one might say the perfect hot dog combination. They have Founders All Day IPA and Dogfish Head 60-Minute IPA, which are must-try IPAs. Enjoy your beer and hot dog at AC Burger Company on July 20, you won’t regret it. Harrah’s is located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com.
Johnny Rockets
At Johnny Rockets in Bally’s Atlantic City, you can devour two delicious dogs. One is the simple Rocket Dog made with your choice of ketchup, mustard, relish or onion. The other is the Rocket Chili Dog made with homemade style chili topped with your favorite shredded cheese and onion. After eating your dogs, you can walk to the brand new Carousel Bar in Bally’s where you can try out Bell’s Two Hearted IPA or have a Bud Light or two. Don’t drink too fast because the bar rotates 360 degrees. Johnny Rockets is located inside Bally’s Atlantic City at Park Place and the Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Go to JohnnyRockets.com.