5 places to grab a drink and watch March Madness

If you haven’t been watching the NCAA Tournament over the last few weeks, you’ve missed out on some incredible college basketball, but the good news is that you still have time to catch a chunk of the action. Right now what started as a 64-team tournament has whittled its way down to the Sweet 16, and games will start up again on Thursday, March 24. You could sit home and watch it all unfold from your couch, but what fun would that be? Here are five places to grab a drink and watch March Madness:
The Slam Dunk Bar at ResortsResorts Casino Hotel celebrates college hoops in style as they transform Bar One into a March Madness-themed, pop-up space known as the Slam Dunk Bar. Now through Monday, April 4, guests will have the chance to watch the games while enjoying a variety of daily drink specials, including $5 Guinness drafts, $9 Jameson Orange Mules and $9 Celtic Palmers. Live music and DJs will be featured Fridays and Saturdays beginning at 7 p.m. Resorts is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com.
FanDuel Sportsbook at Bally’sSometimes you just gotta go big or go home. And at FanDuel Sportsbook at Bally’s Atlantic City, they definitely know how to go big, with a central 25-foot-wide, state-of-the-art LED video wall flanked by two 10-foot-wide LED video walls on either side and 10 video displays, you won’t miss a second of all the action the NCAA tournament has to offer. And, of course, you can place your wagers at any of the five betting windows or 20 self-serve betting kiosks. Seats are $10 each with a two-drink minimum and must be reserved by calling 609-289-5441. Bally’s is located at 1900 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BallysAC.com.
Tennessee Avenue
Beer HallAn Orange Loop jack-of-all-trades, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is a beer geek’s paradise, but it also makes for a great spot to hit during March Madness, as they offer a list of specials that run during the games. You can grab a draft of Miller Lite for just $2.50, while drafts of Yuengling are $3, Guinness drafts are $5, as are pitchers of PBR and shots of both Screwball and Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
Caesars Sportsbook at TropicanaCaesars Sportsbook at Tropicana Atlantic City offers b-ball fans the chance to immerse themselves – and their friends – in all the NCAA action by reserving their very own table, VIP couch or stadium seats for one of the games. Mix-and-match buckets of Truly and domestic beers can be enjoyed for $40 as you cheer on your favorite college hoops teams on their giant panoramic LED screens. And the state-of-the-art surround sound will make you feel like you are courtside the whole time. Place a few choice bets and you just might end up celebrating your own big win. Tropicana is located at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to Tropicana.net.
Fitzpatrick’s Crest TavernWhile the details are fairly mysterious, Fitzpatrick’s in Wildwood Crest will offer discounts on select canned beers throughout the NCAA championship games. Wanna know what they will be specifically? Head down and find out, as the official list of discount brews hasn’t been announced yet. While you are there, you can sample a variety of tasty morsels such as the habanero garlic wings or the buffalo fried oysters, each of which pair perfectly with their large selection of craft beers such as Brix City Brewing’s Set Break IPA or a Slippery Pete from Cross Key’s Brewing Co. Fitzpatrick’s Crest Tavern is located at 9600 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood Crest. Go to CrestTavern.com.