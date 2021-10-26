5 Places to Get Your Boos On with Halloween-Themed Drinks

Calling all you ghouls: It’s time to party like the undead. While the kids have candy, adults can do a little trick or treating of their own with creepy cocktails and ghoulishly good times. Here are five places to get your Halloween-themed drinks.
Tennessee Avenue Beer HallTennessee Avenue will be positively ghostly this year with multiple parties and a plenty of fiendish fun. Head to the Beer Hall and its ghoulishly decorated garden full of inflatable witches and monsters for two new Halloween inspired craft cocktails: the Dark and Spooky featuring Goslings Black Rum, a luxurious pumpkin-spiced syrup, fresh lemon juice, a dash of coffee bitters and topped with Fever Tree Ginger Beer; and Mezcal Cider, made with smoky Mezcal shaken hard with house-smoked maple syrup, a touch of fresh lime juice, topped off with apple cider and garnished with a cinnamon sugar rim and smoky cinnamon stick. Located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com for more information.
Mountain Bar at
Wild Wild WestTransforming itself into a ghoulish gathering, Bally’s Mountain Bar is celebrating with Skulls Down, Bottoms Up. Made with Patron Anejo Tequila, activated charcoal, grenadine, sour mix, amethyst dust and garnished with a lime wedge, this spooky concoction, served in a skull glass, is the perfect way to celebrate all things boo-zy. Located at 2100 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. Caesars.com.
A Dam Good
Sports BarOver at Tropicana, head to A Dam Good Sports Bar for a blood-sucking drink special — The Ghostbuster, New Amsterdam Berry Vodka, DeKuyper Melon Liqueur, a splash of sour, Sprite and garnished with a gummy worm straight from the graveyard. Available all Halloween weekend long from Friday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 31. Located at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ADamGoodSportsBar.com for more information.
Exit Zero
Filling StationIf frightening — and private — fun is your thing, swing by Exit Zero Filling Station in Cape May for your own personal Halloween Themed Tent (and accompanying four-top table). Disappear into the Jason, Michael, Freddy , Vampy, Franky (Frankenstein) or Wolfie (werewolf) themed tents and sip from three devilishly delightful drinks: Witch’s Brew, blue gin, Chambord, lychee puree, club soda, lime juice, simple syrup and dry ice smoke; Grave Digger, vanilla-infused bourbon, crème de coco, cold brew coffee, whipped cream, Oreo crumble and your personal shovel; and Zombie Apocalypse, orange vodka, Blue Curacao, Midori, pineapple, zombie eye candies and a blood-stained umbrella. Available all through October. Located at 110 Sunset Blvd., Cape May. Go to ExitZero.com for more information.
The Reeds at
Shelter HavenGlamorous and ghostly are the name of the game at Dead Hollywood Costumer Party at The Reeds on Thursday. Get there —dressed as your favorite dead Hollywood icon — and treat yourself to some chilling cocktails, including the Eyeball Martini, Tito’s, pomegranate liqueur, lychee simple, pomegranate juice and lychee fruit; Wake the Dead, vodka, Aperol, orange and grapefruit; Hello, Clarice, bourbon, apple cider, sweet vermouth and bitters; Stone Harbor Séance, Tito’s, Midori Liqueur, watermelon juice, basil and mint; and Grave Digger, Tito’s, espresso and Kahlua. Located at 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. Go to ReedsAtShelterHaven.com for more information.