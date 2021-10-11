5 places to find great fall cocktails

Is there anything better than fall? With the crisp, clean air, colorful leaves and early days of snuggling up in our favorite sweaters, this often too-short season is perfect for cocktails by a fire.
While we could sip on our old stand-bys, there’s nothing like a drink that incorporates the flavors of the season. We’ve pulled together five can’t-miss places for finding incredible autumn cocktails:
La Mer Beachfront ResortHead to La Mer for a fall festival each weekend through Nov. 14. In addition to the fun — cornhole, hay bale bowling lanes and evening live music — try the Pumpkin Spice Martini made with vanilla vodka, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, pumpkin liqueur, buttershots, RumChata, whipped cream and cinnamon, or the Pecan Pie Martini with Bulleit Bourbon, RumChata, crème de cacao, and half-n-half with a caramel pecan rim. Delish. Located at 1317 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Go to CapeMayLaMer.com for more information.
Bally’sAt Bally’s, get into Halloween mode with some ghoulishly good cocktails at Lobby Bar, Guy Fieri’s Chophouse and Jerry Longo’s Meatballs and Martinis. The spooky spirits include the Grave Digger, made with vanilla-infused brandy, coffee liqueur, Cointreau, freshly brewed espresso and whipped cream, garnished with crushed Oreo cookies; the Candy Corn Martini, made with candy corn infused vodka and candy corn; and the Devil’s Margarita, made with Blanco Tequila, sour mix and red wine, garnished with a lime wheel. All three are available throughout October. Get there for a Halloween party and New York Bee Gees Tribute Show on Oct. 30 and try all three. Located at 1900 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. Go to BallysAC.com for more information.
Fred & Ethel’s
Lantern Light Tavern If you’re heading to Smithville, you can’t beat Fred & Ethel’s for great grub and fantastic drinks. This fall, check out their Autumn Mule made with Stateside Vodka, ginger beer, lime, cranberry and pomegranate liquor; or the Pumpkintini, made with vanilla vodka, pumpkin liquor and Bailey’s. Either way, fall will feel like your new favorite season. Located at 1 New York Road in Galloway. Go to HistoricSmithvilleNJ.com/Tavern for more information.
Buckalew’sOctober at Buckalew’s is full of great weekend music, fantastic food, and a sweet selection of seasonal specialty cocktails. It’s hard to narrow it down, but if we had to pick, we’d recommend the Smoky Apple Cider Margarita made with mezcal, apple cider, lime and agave; the Autumn Aperol Spritz made with Aperol, blood orange, apple cider and champagne; or the Caramel Apple Sangria made with white wine, caramel vodka and apple cider. Of course, you could just try them out … we won’t tell. Located at 101 N. Bay Ave., Beach Haven. Go to Buckalews.com for more information.
Harbor Pines Golf ClubOver at The Grill Room at Harbor Pines, there’s a Fall Fest menu each Friday through the season. In addition to the all-comforting fall food available, there are a bunch of seasonal cocktails including the Burnt Orange Old Fashioned with orange bitters, Bulliet Bourbon, Cointreau and muddled oranges; Fall for Me Moscow Mule with Amsterdam Vodka, apple cider, ginger beer, lime juice and splash of cranberry juice; and the Harvest Rum Punch with Bacardi, Meyer’s Rum, apple cider, pineapple and cranberry juice. Located at 500 St. Andrews Drive in Egg Harbor Township. Go to HarborPines.com for more information.