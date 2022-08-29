5 places to dance through the night

Summer nights call for dancing at a bar or club with your best friends.
As the summer days pass by and school, work and other responsibilities begin to creep up, make sure to find the time to let loose with a night on the dance floor. Here are 5 spots to get your boogie on.
Boogie Nights – With a name like Boogie Nights, clearly dancing is on the menu. Boogie Nights is located at Tropicana Atlantic City and known for playing ’70s, ’80s and ’90s hits, meaning there is something for everyone to enjoy at this spot — no matter what your age might be. Dress up, grab some friends and get ready to cut a rug retro-style. This weekend, Boogie Nights is hosting their summer 2022 finale. Thursday is ’90s to 2000s night. Friday is their Cougars & Cubs Ball and Saturday will feature a best of the ’70s and ’80s dance party. BoogieNightsUSA.com/atlantic-city.
The Point – The Point in Somers Point is a bar with a massive dance floor right on the water. A great alternative to a traditional dance club, this outdoor tiki bar offers DJs and bands regularly and the crowd is always up and on their feet. Live bands typically play until 10 p.m., than the DJ takes over until the party stops at around 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. This Friday the Soul Cruisers are live and ending the night is DJ Drini, Saturday, the Space Camp Band kicks off the night and DJ NYSE closes the show. Sunday The Verdict performs followed with DJ Vito G and DJ Freezie. DoThePoint.com.
HQ2 – If you are all about the daydrinking experience but want to dance too, HQ2 offers the option to start the party early. Located in Ocean Casino Resort, HQ2 offers both a beachclub and a nightclub. The HQ2 Beachclub is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. The Beachclub offers a party at the pool with live performances, DJs and more, while the nightclub opens at 11 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays at 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays allow for everyone to dance all night long. HQ2 has a full lineup for this weekend starting tonight with DJ Spider on at 11 p.m. DJ Enferno takes over at 11 p.m. Friday night. On Saturday, Two Friends kicks off the day at 11 a.m. and Acraze the night at 11 p.m. The party doesn’t stop on Sunday with 4B starting at noon and Carlos Melange, Olive Oil taking over at 11 p.m. Check out HQ2AC.com for a full list of upcoming performers.
Shenanigans – Sea Isle offers an array of different bars, but one of our favorites is Shenanigans. Expect a lineup of well-known DJs for happy hours and late nights this Labor Day Weekend including DJ Kurteousy tonight, DJ Ernesto on Friday, DJ Sepper on Saturday and ending the weekend with DJ Quinn on Sunday. On Thursday nights, people flock to the bar to dance and enjoy, “What the Buck,” which offers 1$ well drinks, Naturdays and specialty shots. Shenanigans-Sea Isle.com.
Flip Flopz Beach Bar & Grill – Located in North Wildwood, this beach bar has live bands and DJs that keep the party going all summer long. Music starts at 9 p.m. and lasts until 3 a.m. and you can dance by the pool while looking out at the scenic ocean views. This weekend is jam packed with performances starting Friday with Split Decision going live. Saturday there will be a pool party with a DJ and The Rockets band live afterwards. On Sunday, their starting off the day with yet another pool party, and then Shake Shake Shake takes the stage. Go to FlipFlopz BarAndGrill.com.