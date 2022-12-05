5 places to clink with a view

Sure, the days are shorter, and the weather — we’re not going to sugar coat it — isn’t ideal. You might even be tempted to spend the next few months at home, binge watching “Yellowstone” and drinking boxed wine with a Solo cup. And while we’re not knocking a night in here and there, too much of anything is, well, too much.
Do yourself a favor—put on some pants and head out with a view in mind. While we may not have access to seasonal rooftop and beach bars this time of year, we always have the luxury of some pretty amazing views here in South Jersey, and winter time is no exception. From the picturesque shores of Cape May to the oceanfront vistas of Atlantic City, there’s no place better to clink your drink than with a fabulous view.
1. The Vue
They don’t call it The Vue for nothing. Located on the 23rd floor of The Claridge, The Vue is Atlantic City’s only rooftop bar and restaurant with an impressive 360-degree view of the entire city, including the Atlantic Ocean. With indoor and outdoor seating available — and plenty of cocktails — it’s like indulging at the top of the world. Located at 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City. Claridge.com
2. Chart House
With a waterfront view overlooking the marina, Golden Nugget’s Chart House is as famous for its seafood as it is for its panoramas, but we’re pretty pumped about their cocktail program. Where else can you get things like a tableside mojito flight for two with black & blue, mango and blood orange mojitos, a Double Berry Mule, or a tableside Torched Apple Manhattan and then follow it up with flights of small batch bourbon? Located at 644 Huron Blvd., Atlantic City. Chart-House.com
3. Chelsea Five Gastropub
Talk about a view! Located in the Chelsea Tower at Tropicana Atlantic City, Chelsea Five Gastropub combines panoramic ocean views with hand-crafted cocktails and an eclectic menu. Go for the views — or the wings, or the Blue Crab Mac n’ Cheese, or the Lobster Cheesecake, or the Crispy Brussels Sprouts — and stay for the extensive beer list and over 50 whiskeys and bourbons. Located at 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Caesars.com
4. The Pier House
The closest neighbor to The Pier House at La Mer Resort in Cape May is the beach itself. Located on Beach Avenue, right across the street from the sand and the waves, The Pier House provides a perfectly picturesque backdrop to classic shore cuisine—available as breakfast, lunch and dinner — and of course, delightful sips. Catch a glimpse of the activity on the Cape May promenade or if you’re lucky, the fox who lives on the dunes—he’s so popular, he’s even become the mascot of La Mer. Located at 1317 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com
5. Ferry Park
There’s more than one place to kick back with a cold one at Ferry Park—The Lookout and Exit Zero Ferry Station are open during winter—but they all have one thing in common: The Delaware Bay. Wherever you choose to dine — or sip — you’ll be front and center to one of the best shows on earth, the Cape May sunset. Watch the ferry coming and going while indulging in imaginative and unforgettable meals and cocktails like the Mermaid and Songbird. Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com