5 places that are back in full swing for the summer

Every year, much of the Jersey Shore spends nine months like a hibernating bear, just waiting for the right season to spring back to life. With Memorial Day weekend upon us, that time has come, which means most of your favorite bars to party at all summer long are now buzzing with all the excitement and fun that you remember so fondly from last year.
Here are five places that are back in full swing for summer:
Kix
No matter what type of bar experience you prefer, Kix in Sea Isle has you covered, as the sprawling complex features six different watering holes, including the main nightclub, several outdoor bars and lounges as well as smaller onsite bars and even a liquor store. Live bands are a regular thing here every weekend with mainstays like The Chatterband popping up weekly, and 9 p.m. Sunday May 29, The E Street Shuffle will kick off the summer in true Jersey Shore style with a night of Bruce Springsteen’s greatest hits. Should you want the ultimate in convenience, Kix has its own hotel attached, so you can simply wander back to your room when the night is over. Kix is located at 120 63rd St., Sea Isle City. Go to KixSeaIsle.com.
Laguna Grill & Rum Bar
There are beach bars, and then there is Laguna Grill. An absolutely stunning space located right on the sand in Brigantine, Laguna Grill feels almost tropical with its palm trees and ocean views stretched across a massive beachfront area. The place gets busy, but somehow it never feels overcrowded, making it the perfect spot for anyone who hates the hot sweaty vibe of many Jersey Shore nightclubs. The drink menu is loaded up with frozen concoctions with some killer rum runners and tasty flavored mojitos for those who prefer a non-frozen cocktail. A full food menu is available as well with both indoor and outdoor dining should you get hungry. Bands perform on the outdoor beach stage, and you can kick back and watch them with feet in sand and drink in hand. It doesn’t get much better than this. Laguna Grill & Rum Bar is located at 1400 Ocean Ave., Brigantine. Go to LagunaGrillAndRumBar.com.
The Ocean Drive
A Sea Isle City hotspot for decades, The Ocean Drive – or the O.D. as the cool kids call it – sits at the entrance to town on Landis Avenue just as you come off of Sea Isle Boulevard, and it will once again be ground zero for summer partying starting this weekend. Bar-hoppable to most of the other party spots in town, expect big crowds and a packed dance floor as popular local bands like Gypsy Wisdom, Kristen & the Noise and The Benderz take the stage regularly, as well as Secret Service, who play 4 p.m. every Sunday for the legendary happy hour. The Ocean Drive is located at 3915 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City. Go to TheOD.com.
Joe Pop’s Shore Bar and Restaurant
Is there a more famous bar on LBI than Joe Pops? It’s been synonymous with summer and wild nights since opening its doors in the 1930s, and this year it’s under new management, so we are excited to see what changes may come. The main room is sure to be bedlam, as the lineup on the big stage is loaded up each night for Memorial Day Weekend with some heavy hitters from the cover band scene, with Screaming Broccoli on Friday, The Benjamins Saturday and The Nerds on Sunday. Need a quick break from the volume? Check out their outdoor tiki bar, which has just received a facelift for the summer. Joe Pop’s Shore Bar and Restaurant is located at 2002 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom. Go to Facebook.com/joepopsshorebar.
The Princeton Bar & Grill
If you’ve never been to The Princeton in Avalon you are missing out on one of the best spots in this sleepy seaside town. Divided into several spaces, the main bar is a gorgeous room accented with brick and modern industrial style lighting fixtures where you can grab drinks and nosh on tasty seafood dishes and a variety of killer apps. Walk through the door to their Rock Room and the vibe does a complete 180, which is jarring in the best possible way. It feels like stepping back in time to an old-school, ’80s-style rock club - and that’s exactly what it is. Bands bring the house down all summer long, and you can’t help but sing along while remembering that nights like this are what it’s all about. The Princeton is located at 2008 Dune Drive, Avalon. Go to PrincetonBar.com.