5 places for spooktacular cocktails

As Halloween creeps closer, it’s time to dive into the festivities and start drinking cocktails made specifically for the season. Here are four places to find some spook-tacular cocktails in South Jersey.
1. BourreBourre in Atlantic City has quite the lineup of fun Halloween-themed drinks this October.
The Apple Cider Margarita pairs mezcal and apple cider for a fun seasonal twist on a classic margarita. Dat Pumpkin Rum is a house favorite, sort of like your favorite pumpkin pie mixed in a glass with dark rum and some maple syrup.
Another crowd pleaser for the coffee and bourbon lovers is the Cold Brew Bourbon. This is made with Hayday cold brew coffee, bourbon and heavy cream, — a perfect autumn beverage.
Bourre is located at 201 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City. For more info, go to BourreAtlanticCity.com.
2. Bally’s Atlantic CityBally’s is all-in this season of the witch, with a handful of its bars featuring some fun Halloween inspired cocktails.
The Grave Digger features vanilla-infused brandy mixed with coffee liqueur, Cointreau, fresh brewed espresso finished with a garnish of whipped cream and crushed Oreos to complete the full graveyard look.
The Devil’s Margarita has blanco tequila, house sour mix, red wine and a lime wheel to top it all off. The wine gives the drink a red tint, making it seem like you are really sipping the devil’s blood.
Those looking for a straightforward, yet festive cocktail will love the Candy Corn Martini. A simple drink made with vodka and candy corn, order one at your next October business lunch.
These special cocktails are available at The Yard, Carousel Bar, Jerry Longo’s Meatballs and Martinis and Guy Fieri’s Chophouse.
Bally’s is located at 1900 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. Go to Casino.ballys.com.
3. Pink PumpkinA pop-up bar made specifically for Halloween that’s also supporting a good cause? Sign us up.
Resorts transformed Bar One into The Pink Pumpkin just in time for Halloween, tying in the holiday with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place in October.
The Mighty Pink cocktail has Pink Whitney vodka, peach schnapps and a splash of grenadine making this drink aesthetically pleasing on the eyes while also helping the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign.
On the spooky side of the menu, there is a Witches Brew which has Jägermeister, blue curacao and a splash of cranberry juice. Goose Bumps is made with crème de menthe, crème de cacao and cream to give you some serious chills.
The Dracula starts with Amsterdam vodka and adds blood red cranberry juice and ginger ale to create a refreshing drink worthy of toasting to the timeless vampire.
Located inside the lobby of Resorts Casino Hotel at 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Check out ResortsAC.com.
4. Smithville InnHistoric Smithville is always screaming with fall vibes, especially when decorated for Halloween. Adding to the seasonal fun, Smithville Inn is offering a full menu of specialty fall cocktails.
There’s the Pumpkintini, made with pumpkin liqueur, vanilla vodka and pumpkin pie cream liqueur. The adorable name grabs you in and the taste makes you finish it fast.
The Baremore Brew is prepred with Russell’s Reserve Bourbon, Averna amaro, Aperol and a lemon garnish, while The 13th Manhattan combines Makers Mark bourbon, antica vermouth, angostura bitters and a cherry garnish.
Smithville Inn is located at 1 N. New York Road in Galloway. For more info go to SmithvilleInn.com.
5. Ocean Casino Resort Two popular bars at Ocean Casino Resort are joining in the creepy cocktail fun with a few sinister sips you won’t find anywhere else.
Vampire’s Kiss is a frightfully fruity drink available only at Lobby Bar. This cocktail blends American Harvest Organic Vodka, cranberry juice, fresh squeezed lemon juice and grenadine and finishes off with a sugar rim.
Available at Nola’s Bar and Lounge are the Friday the 13th and Spooky Marie. The Friday the 13th contains an ominous mix of Patron Silver, muddled cucumber, poblano verde, lime juice, agave, a cucumber dipped in tajin for a bit of a kick and a chamoy rim; while the Spooky Marie features edible hibiscus flower, St. Germaine, Chandon and a grenadine rim for a sweet touch.
Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com.