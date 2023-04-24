5 old-school joints that still kick @$$

Favorite neighborhood haunts in suburbia are usually ones where everybody knows your name no matter what time of year it is.
Here in coastal New Jersey, the best time of year to enjoy beloved time-tested taverns and watering holes is during what is fondly referred to as the shoulder season, or those couple of months on either side of the peak summer months before insanity ensues. Times like now, when entering to a gathering of friendly familiar faces, parking yourself on your favorite barstool, enjoying some bar bites and cold beverages, and unwinding from a stressful day is still a reality.
Savor such times, because before long you may enter your beloved sanctuary to a packed house of faces that turn with a collective expression that asks “Who are you?”
Here are a few of the South Jersey seashore area’s most venerable and best-loved local establishments that have weathered times through thick and thin.
Tony’s Baltimore Grill has been an Atlantic City mainstay since 1927, and has not changed all that much in those 96 years, which is a big reason why the locals like it. The-wood paneling in the 200-seat establishment, and the retro jukeboxes on the the walls of every booth, can feel like one has entered a time warp. The food is down-home style and incredibly tasty to the point that you almost can’t go wrong with the menu, but the pizzas and Italian dishes are out-of-this-world good, and prices on everything are reasonable. For decades, Tony’s has been known as the place to go for inexpensive late-night eats, as its bar never closes, and night bites are served in the bar area until 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Patrons can still get any 9-ounce draft beer anytime for just two bucks, well drinks for $4, and such old-school combos as a shot of Jim Beam and a Pabst Blue Ribbon chaser for $7. Tony’s is located at 2800 Atlantic Ave., A.C. TonysBaltimoreGrillAC.com
The Irish Pub is another 24/7 Atlantic City institution that first opened around the turn of the 20th century, and was a notorious speakeasy during Prohibition. It first operated as a Victorian-style inn and restaurant called the Elwood Hotel, then was converted into the Irish Pub by Cathy and Richard Burke in 1972. Upstairs still features a cozy inn with an old-world charm, while downstairs is a 6,000-square foot bar, restaurant and patio area that maintains a comfortable and casual vibe. Its all-original Irish bar is surrounded by memorabilia on its walls from bygone eras of Atlantic City’s storied past. Like Tony’s Baltimore Grill, the fare is mainly down-home comfort food, but with an Irish flair, such as corned beef or ham-and-cheddar sandwiches, beer-battered fish and chips with steak fries, the steer burger with bacon, and other delectables. There are 16 beers on tap, including, of course, Guinness Stout, Killian’s and Smithwick’s Irish ales. It is located at St. James Place and Boardwalk in A.C. TheIrishPub.com
The Baremore Tavern and Fred and Ethel’s Lantern Light Tavern are neighboring local pubs in the Towne of Historic Smithville and the Village Green. The Baremore Tavern is inside the original Smithville Inn, which was built in 1787 and served patrons traveling between the Philadelphia-Camden areas and the Jersey shore. As well as servicing the Smithville Inn’s upscale restaurant, the Baremore Tavern has its own brand of homey, rustic charm, and offers homemade soups, salads, sandwiches, a variety of dinner entrees, and an extensive array of cocktails, beers and wines. Fred and Ethel’s is renowned for such fare as the Jersey Devil Burger and specialty mahi tacos, and also has weekly specials that include Mexican Mondays, Wokin’ Wednesdays and others. The Lantern Light also regularly hosts live music and has a daily 4 to 6 p.m. happy hour with drink and munchie specials. The Towne of Historic Smithville is located at 1 North New York Road in Galloway Township. HistoricSmithvilleNJ.com. FredAndEthelsTavern.com
Twisties Tavern on the Bay is a favorite seasonal establishment that reopens noon Friday, April 28, and stays open through about mid-October. Like the Irish Pub in A.C., Twisties can boast infamous early roots, first operating during Prohibition as a speakeasy in 1929. Following Prohibition’s repeal at the end of 1933, Twisties towed the line as a legitimate business and has become beloved among the locals in the somewhat off-the-beaten-path town of Strathmere, a shore resort nestled between Ocean City and Sea Isle City in Cape May County. Heralded drink options at Twisties include its homemade Bloody Mary, the Painkiller and the Rum Runner – the latter a favorite frozen concoction everywhere during the warmer months. Among Twisties’ quirkier qualities are coconut heads – coconuts painted and decorated as faces – that line its bar area. These were collected by its former owners, Jimmy and Rose Twist, during their jaunts to Florida when Twisties shut down for its annual five-month hibernation. They were kept in place by current ownership, the Riordan family, as a sort of toast to the Twists. Also accessible by boat, Twisties is located at 236 Bayview Drive in Strathmere. TwistiesTavern.com
The C-View Inn is renowned for being the oldest continuously operating tavern in Cape May. The C-View opened as the Harbor House in the late 1800s, changing its name to the C-View in 1917. It is also somewhat famous for its buffalo wings, which are served with a choice between seven sauces that progress from mild to “suicide” in their spiciness. According to its Facebook page – as it does not have a website – other fare that the C-View serves with pride include cheesesteaks, ribs, pizzas, tacos, soups, salads and other pub grub. The C-View has nearly three dozen domestic and imported bottled beers to choose from, and about a dozen drafts that include Guinness, Victory Hop Devil, and local favorites Cape May IPA and Glass Town 609. It does daily food specials such as Rib Night Monday, where a half-rack of ribs is $9.50; Tuesday specials on pizza and tacos; 75-cent wings every Wednesday; and Slider Thursday, where $2.25 gets you a choice between pastrami, cheesesteak, cod or pork BBQ sliders. There are also blackboard specials nightly, and a $14.95 prime rib special every Sunday. The C-View has multiple flat-screen TVs, a sports-bar vibe, and an outdoor area called the Pallet Bar where food can also be ordered. Under current ownership since 2007, the C-View is located at 1380 Washington Street in Cape May. Facebook.com/CView.Inn