5 legendary Cape May County places to party

OK, so Atlantic City tends to suck up a lot of the attention when it comes to partying in South Jersey, but the fact is Cape May County delivers the goods in that category, too. And, in the summer months, it’s absolutely on fire. Here are a few of our favorite classic party spots in the deepest southern tip of the Jersey Shore.
The Princeton in Avalon
Princeton Bar & Grill has long been one of the go-to spots at the shore, and it’s easy to see why. A long roster of some of the top DJs and live bands at the shore make this one of the best spots to let loose. Upcoming ticketed shows this summer in the Rock Room include the Angels of Avalon drag revue on Sunday, July 25, Van Halen tribute Completely Unchained on Sunday, Aug 8, and the Springsteen tribute The E Street Shuffle on Sunday, Aug. 29. And with cozy indoor dining and a spacious outdoor patio, The Princeton covers all the bases for a summer night out. The Princeton is located at 2008 Dune Dr., Avalon Go to PrincetonBar.com
Fred’s Tavern in Stone Harbor
Down at Stone Harbor for the weekend? Don’t leave without stopping in at Fred’s. As laid back and casual as a bar can get, Fred’s is a welcoming spot to sing along to live bands and acoustic acts while you sip one of their tasty summer cocktails, such as the Purple Haze’d with Tito’s Vodka, Chambord and lemonade; or Fred’s Punch — a delightful blend of Bacardi, Malibu, pineapple, orange and lime juices and dash of grenadine. Monday night is Quizzo night for all of you trivia buffs, while music aficionados will wanna stop in on Tuesdays for Tame That Tune. With a full liquor store attached for all of your packaged goods needs, Fred’s is one-stop shopping for good times. Fred’s Tavern is located at 314 96th Street in Stone Harbor. Go to FredsTavern.net.
Carney’s in Cape May
Family owned and operated since 1979, Carney’s has been passed down through four different generations. Located right on Cape May’s beachfront, this fun spot boasts specialty cocktails that meander into the world of tiki such as painkillers and mai tais, along with your summer standards like margaritas and pina coladas. A weekly karaoke contest on Tuesdays and live cover bands on Fridays and Saturdays in the main room manage kick the party up nicely throughout the summer season. Located at 411 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Go to CarneysNJ.com.
Keenan’s at North Wildwood
When it comes to Irish pubs in North Wildwood, it’s hard to think of any that can top Keenan’s. Indoor and outdoor spaces provide multiple DJs and live acts every night, with staples like The Soul Cruisers and Juliano Brothers turning ho-hum Monday night into way more fun than they have a right to be. Add to that $5 frozen drinks and half priced apps from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays and you have a perfect reason to start your night out while it’s still light out. Keenan’s is located at 113 N. New Jersey Ave. in North Wildwood. Go to Facebook.com.
Ocean Drive in Sea Isle
Located at ground zero of Sea Isle’s party district, Ocean Drive — also known as The OD to the locals — offers a ton of fun, no matter when you go. With live entertainment every night and afternoon happy hours, including the legendary Saturday No Shower Happy Hour and The Sunday Jam Fest, you can always find a decent excuse to stop by. Plus, the Sandbar & Grill — an outdoor space which was added in 2012 — makes for a great place to grab some wings or a sandwich before getting the party rolling. The Ocean Drive is located at 3915 Landis Ave. in Sea Isle City. Go to The OD.com.