5 Irish drinks to sip on St. Paddy’s Day

Sure, it’s technically possible to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day without having a few beers or cocktails, but we much prefer to include them. And whether it’s on the actual holiday itself or on Saturday, March 12 — which should have been parade day in Atlantic City — you’ll probably stumble across your fair share of green beers and other silliness at various pubs in the area. But if you are savvy enough, you can also find some outstanding Irish-themed cocktails and brews that are sure to keep your Irish-for-a-day eyes smiling all night long. Here are five things to sip on St. Paddy’s Day:
Irish Coffee at
Josie Kelly’s Public HouseIt’s only been around for a handful of years, but in that time Josie Kelly’s Public House in Somers Point has become one of the most beloved Irish pubs in all of South Jersey. They have a great selection of Irish beers and whiskeys, but if we are talking cocktails, our favorite is the classic Irish Coffee. Made with Jameson Irish Whiskey, black coffee, raw sugar and fresh whipped cream, it’s a perfect way to warm up on St. Paddy’s Day. Josie Kelly’s Public House is located at 908 Shore Road in Somers Point. Go to JosieKellys.com.
Irish Car Bomb, craft beer
at Tenn. Ave. Beer HallThe name may be a bit less than politically correct, but an Irish Car Bomb — a shot of Irish cream and Irish whiskey dropped into a half pint of Guinness — is an absolutely quintessential St. Paddy’s Day shooter, and a tasty one at that. Grab one at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall on either Saturday, March 12 or 17, where they will be available for just $10 a pop, along with a variety of other food and drink specials. And if you’re a beer drinker, you won’t find a more diverse selection of Irish beer, from the standard Guiness to specialty crafts such as Southern Tier Irish Cream Stout, Spellbound Corned Beef Ale, DuClaw Pastryarchy Irish Cream Stout, COHO The Red Keep, Bonesaw Irish Queen Cream Ale, Bolero Magically Bullicious Lucky Charms Stout, Two Roads Irish Exit dry Irish stout and more. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
A pint at The Irish PubDripping with history and vintage charm, The Irish Pub in Atlantic City is the gold standard when it comes to old-school Atlantic City bars of any type. When bellying up to the massive wrap-around bar that is the crown jewel of the space, it’s hard not to be tempted by a tasty pint of Guinness or Smithwick’s, as a perfectly poured glass of either of these legendary Irish beers absolutely goes hand in hand with the setting and the holiday. And in this environment, these beers have a way of going down smoooooth. In other words, have an Uber ready to go. The Irish Pub is located at 164 St. James Place in Atlantic City.
Go to TheIrishPub.com. River Horse Rua at
Old Oar House Irish PubRiver Horse Brewing Company may be based out of Ewing, but their Rua is an Irish-style imperial red ale that serves as their latest collaboration with Jameson Whiskey. The beer is actually aged in Jameson casks, imparting a unique flavor and color and making it the perfect choice for St. Patrick’s Day. And you can grab one fresh off the tap at the Old Oar House in Millville – one of the coziest Irish Pubs in all of South Jersey. The Old Oar House is located at 123 N. High St. in Millville. Go to OldOarHouse.com.
Paddy’s Green at O’Donnell’s Pour HouseThe only true Irish pub in Sea Isle City, O’Donnell’s Pour House is a favorite spot to kick back and sip a few pints of Guinness — especially on St. Paddy’s Day. But for those in search of a less common Irish treat, we suggest ordering up the Paddy’s Green — a tasty blend of Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, ginger ale and lemonade. It’s a great way to refresh your palate after a parade of beers without breaking from the Irish theme. O’Donnell’s Pour House is located at 3915 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City. Go to ODonnellsPourHouse.com