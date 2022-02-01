5 great spots to hit up in Cape May County during the offseason

In the summer, Cape May County is bursting with life. Tourists and vacationers from all over blanket the beaches, bars and boardwalk and the traffic after a 4th of July fireworks celebration would make you think this was the most densely populated county in America. But in the offseason, the area is quiet and sleepy, with those same people who flocked to it just a few months back often seeming to forget it’s even there. But it is, and the good news is that the grills are fired up and barstools are easy to come by this time of year in some of the most popular watering holes in the area. And with that in mind, we bring you five great spots to hit up in Cape May County during the offseason.
Mudhen Brewing Co.Beers can be found in just about all bars, but Mudhen takes it a step further, as it is an actual working brewery, producing a variety of its very own beers. Try the Mudhen Pale Ale, a malty brew highlighted by Cascade and Chinook hops and a bit of blood orange, or the Yellow Flashing Lights, a dark and robust stout named for the time of year in Wildwood when the traffic lights blink in the absence of the summer congestion. Pair any of their brews with terrific apps like pretzel sticks or Beer Chip Nachos or their incredible Bacon & Jalapeno Mac & Cheese. Mudhen Brewing Co. is located at 127 W. Rio Grande Ave in Wildwood. Go to MudhenBrew.com.
Deauville InnThe waterfront views are utterly gorgeous no matter what time of year you visit The Deauville Inn, and since undergoing extensive renovations a few years back, its beauty inside now matches what’s outside. And Executive Chef T.J. Ricciardi keeps things creative in the kitchen, too, pumping out some divine dishes like their Crispy Calamari appetizer with cherry peppers, lemon and spicy mayo; or the endlessly creamy She-Crab Bisque with crab, porcini mushroom and sherry. Wash it all down with their world-famous Deauville Crush, a tasty vodka-based cocktail that’s available in both Orange and Grapefruit varieties. Deauville Inn is located at 201 Willard Road in Strathmere. Go to DeauvilleInn.com.
Goodnight Irene’s in WildwoodWith 46 brews on tap, Goodnight Irene’s is a beer geek’s paradise. You could literally spend all day sampling and still not taste them all, but it would be fun trying (assuming you weren’t planning on driving home afterwards). Local favorites like Coastal Evacuation from Cape May Brewing Co. and Ludlam Island’s Water Guns & Rainbows join the big names like Sam Adams and Guinness, keeping options plentiful for everyone. And you should definitely soak up the suds with one of their awesome pizzas. The menu has many to choose from, but we like the clams casino pie with baby clams, bacon, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, green peppers and onion. Goodnight Irene’s is located at 2708 Pacific Ave in Wildwood. Go to Goodnight-Irenes.com.
South 9 Bar & GrilleStill a bit of a newbie in Cape May Court House’s bar scene, South 9 has quickly made a name for itself with a cool atmosphere – don’t miss the antique Harley-Davidson sitting on the bar – and a great lineup of drinks and munchies, including a fabulous list of sandwiches with options like the Fried Shrimp Hoagie, a clone of the classic po boy sandwiches you’ll find in New Orleans, with fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and mayo; or the Pork Belly Sandwich featuring a juicy BBQ pork belly on a slightly sweet brioche bun. Sick of the freezing winter weather? Mentally escape to a tropical island with their Blue Hawaiian cocktail and some pulled pork sliders. South 9 Bar & Grille is located at 1010 S. Route 9 in Cape May Court House. Go to South9BarAndGrille.com.
Surf Dog Bar & GrillAs chill and laid back as you might expect any bar with a cartoon of a surfing dog on their logo to be, Surf Dog makes for an excellent choice no matter what time of year you stop in. The patio is where it’s at in the warmer months, but the beers still flow inside all winter long and pair perfectly with any of their many varieties of wings. We suggest you try the Black Cherry BBQ wings, which the folks at Surf Dog Bar & Grill will also be serving up at Atlantic City Weekly’s Wing Wars V event from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. Surf Dog Bar & Grill is located at 1563 Dehirsch Ave in Woodbine. Go to SurfDogBarAndGrill.com.