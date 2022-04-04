5 Great Spots to Get a Beer for National Beer Day

These obscure national holidays keep coming in hot, and it’s hard not to chuckle at some of them: Is National Paperclip Day really worthy of celebrating? But whether you usually take them seriously or not, there is no denying the fact that National Beer Day, which arrives on Thursday, April 7, is one that should certainly be recognized. Not that anyone really needed a reminder to drink more beer, but it’s nice to have a little excuse to indulge once again.
And with that in mind, here are five great spots to get a beer for National Beer Day:
Biergarten Atlantic CityWith the weather finally starting to be warm enough to venture outside, a spot like Biergarten in Atlantic City becomes a really attractive choice. What could be more pleasant than enjoying a craft beer while gazing at the Atlantic City Boardwalk and the beauty of the beach and ocean just beyond it? Not much if you ask us. Grab a local brew like Hidden Sands Strawberry Wheat or Cape May Coastal Evacuation and count the days till summer. Boardwalk Biergarten is located at 2701 Boardwalk Atlantic City. Go to BiergartenAC.com.
Tennessee Avenue
Beer HallIf a selection of over 40 draft beers and 100 more in bottles and cans isn’t enough brews for you, then you might want to seek help. For the rest of us, a trip to Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is more than satisfying, as their beer selection features something for everyone, and you can sample away at their happy hour which runs from 2 to 6 p.m. and again from 9 to 11 p.m. on National Beer Day, with all bottles and cans plus select drafts for just $5. You won’t find a more carried selection in South Jersey as Tennessee Avenue Bee Hall thrives on constantly rotating its taps. Since opening about four years ago, they have tapped well over 1,500 different beers, which is insane. Expect to find hard-to-find selections including Oskar Blues Double Dale IPA, Fiddlehead Second Fiddle IPA, Battle River Revolt IPA, Platform Midnight Martian sour, Founders Kentucky Breakfast Stout Hazelnut variant, Troegs Nugget Nectar and many more. In addition, the outdoor patio area boasts comfy Adirondack chairs, a firepit and a myriad of tables perfect for kicking back and knocking down those tasty microbrews. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com
Goodnight Irene’sThe come one, come all vibe is strong at Goodnight Irene’s in Wildwood, as both kids and dogs are welcome at this popular tap house – and adults, too, depending on their behavior. The brick oven pizza is the stuff of legend and, of course, pairs spectacularly with just about any of their 46 beers on tap. With summer right around the corner we think a Ludlam Water Guns & Rainbows is a fine choice as this juicy hazy IPA will put you in the right mindset for those juicy, hazy summer days. Goodnight Irene’s is located at 2708 Pacific Ave. Wildwood. Go to Goodnight-Irenes.com.
Fitzpatrick’s Crest TavernIf you are down in the Wildwood area enjoying a brew or two at Goodnight Irene’s, there is really no reason not to keep the party going by making a stop in at Fitzpatrick’s Crest Tavern just down the road in Wildwood Crest. Fitzpatrick’s is a fun little pub with a solid selection of fresh local oysters that always seem to go down a little smoother with a well-poured pint straight from one of their 21 taps. A Brix City Bright Sipper IPA or a Port City Optimal Wit and a few dozen Cape May salts and you’ll be sittin’ pretty. They are the only place you will find a beer on cask all of the time. Right now – as of this writing – they were featuring Double Nickel’s Below Zero winter ale on cask. Fitzpatrick’s Crest Tavern is located at 9601 Pacific Ave in Wildwood Crest. Go to CrestTavern.com.
The Seed:
A Living Beer Project You won’t find a brewery more dedicated and passionate about its ingredients and the ecosystem from which they are sourced than The Seed: A Living Beer Project. Head into this Atlantic City beer geek’s paradise to sample any of their carefully cultivated brews like the As Simple as Home (their house lager) or the Stay Awhile (an English dark mild), and you will quickly come to appreciate all the hard work and dedication that goes into their product. Making use of local fruits, grains and botanicals and pouring more heart and thought into every pour than just about any other brewery we can think of, we can’t think of a better way to celebrate National Beer Day than to stop in and sample your way down the list. The Seed: A Living Beer Project is located at 204 N. Delaware Ave., Atlantic City. Go to TheSeedBeer.com.