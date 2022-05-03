5 great spots to enjoy a fresh margarita on Cinco de Mayo

While you can enjoy a margarita just about anytime and anywhere, Cinco de Mayo offers a fun and festive day to do so, and this year it also sets you up with a totally valid excuse to booze it up a bit on a random weeknight. But sadly, not all margaritas are created equal. In fact, most of the ones you find at your average bar are pretty bad, swapping in sugary mixes in place of fresh lime juice and opting for cheap mixto tequilas instead of giving you the good stuff.

We advise you steer clear of those entirely and instead check out one of our picks below. Here are five of the best spots in South Jersey to enjoy a fresh margarita on Cinco de Mayo.

Tacos El TioTacos El Tio is a large Mexican restaurant in Egg Harbor Township, but if you stop in, we suggest you head straight for the bar area and skip the sit-down experience entirely. That’s because it’s easily their strong suit, with a lengthy margarita menu that can be fun to sample your way through. One thing to note: They offer both hand-shaken and on-tap margaritas, but you definitely want to go for the hand-shaken variety because you can choose the type of tequila; the on-tap ones come with basic Jose Cuervo, which should always be avoided. Besides, nothing can compare to a freshly prepared cocktail. Try the Handcrafted Margarita made with fresh-squeezed lime and lemon juices, agave nectar and your choice of tequila. Tacos El Tio is located at 6400 E. Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township. Go to TacosElTio.com.