5 great spots to enjoy a fresh margarita on Cinco de Mayo

While you can enjoy a margarita just about anytime and anywhere, Cinco de Mayo offers a fun and festive day to do so, and this year it also sets you up with a totally valid excuse to booze it up a bit on a random weeknight. But sadly, not all margaritas are created equal. In fact, most of the ones you find at your average bar are pretty bad, swapping in sugary mixes in place of fresh lime juice and opting for cheap mixto tequilas instead of giving you the good stuff.
We advise you steer clear of those entirely and instead check out one of our picks below. Here are five of the best spots in South Jersey to enjoy a fresh margarita on Cinco de Mayo.
Tacos El TioTacos El Tio is a large Mexican restaurant in Egg Harbor Township, but if you stop in, we suggest you head straight for the bar area and skip the sit-down experience entirely. That’s because it’s easily their strong suit, with a lengthy margarita menu that can be fun to sample your way through. One thing to note: They offer both hand-shaken and on-tap margaritas, but you definitely want to go for the hand-shaken variety because you can choose the type of tequila; the on-tap ones come with basic Jose Cuervo, which should always be avoided. Besides, nothing can compare to a freshly prepared cocktail. Try the Handcrafted Margarita made with fresh-squeezed lime and lemon juices, agave nectar and your choice of tequila. Tacos El Tio is located at 6400 E. Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township. Go to TacosElTio.com.
La MesaThey may be the new kid on the block, but this Galloway cantina’s cocktail game is already tight as a drum. They offer a nice list of both tequila and mezcal-based cocktails, but if you are looking for a particularly dressed-up and fancy margarita, we suggest you try the Lavender-Rita, a sophisticated blend of Casamigos blanco tequila, Combier orange liqueur, lavender, butterfly pea flower and egg white. The result is a cocktail that is as tasty as it is beautiful, as the butterfly pea and lavender serve as natural food colorings, producing a gorgeous dark-hued beverage of grand distinction. La Mesa is located at 325 E. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway. Go to La MesaNJ.com.
Casa Taco
& Tequila BarBetween The Quarter and the rest of Tropicana Atlantic City, there are probably at least 10 places you could go for a margarita, but if you go anywhere other than Casa Taco & Tequila Bar, you are making a mistake. One need only glance at their wall of tequila options — over 100 to choose from — to know they take this spirit seriously, and their margarita options are hands down the best in any casino, especially now that the former Veracruz at Harrah’s Resort is sadly no longer operating. We always enjoy the blood orange margarita, a combo of Patron Reposado, blood orange puree, triple sec and fresh lime juice that does a brilliant balancing act between sweet and tart. Unlike other fruit-flavored margs, you can actually drink more than one of these without feeling like you knocked back a gallon of pure sugar. Thumbs up to that. Tropicana is located at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to CasaTacoAC.com.
Taco Caballito TequileriaLocated in the space formerly occupied by Cabanas Beach Bar and Grill, Taco Caballito Tequileria is easily Cape May’s top spot for hand-crafted drinks and inventive Mexican grub. More than 70 tequilas sit behind the bar, along with a variety of mezcals, and both are used to make some seriously tasty margs. Options are plentiful, but the standouts include a prickly pear margarita made with Patron Silver, Cointreau, prickly pear juice, fresh-squeezed lime and cane sugar syrup; the blueberry margarita with jersey blueberries, Tres Agaves Private Barrel Anejo, blueberry simple syrup and lime juice; or the El Jefe, a monster of a margarita blending Casamigos Blanco, Cointreau, pineapple juice, fresh-squeezed lime and cane sugar syrup with chipotle sugar rim and a grand marnier float. Taco Caballito Tequileria is located at 429 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Go to Taco CaballitoTequileria.com.
Back Bay Ale HouseIt may not be a tequila bar, but if you are looking to kick back in a super-chill atmosphere with a super-large margarita on Cinco de Mayo, you really can’t go wrong with Back Bay Ale House. If you have never been to this Key West-inspired bar on the back bay of Atlantic City, it’s worth the trip. Their signature cocktails are known as “Basin Masons,” and they come served in either 16- or 32-ounce mason jars. For Cinco de Mayo you can’t go wrong with the Golden Margarita, a mix of Sauza Hornitos Plata 100% Agave Tequila, triple sec, Grand Marnier, fresh lime juice, orange juice and sour mix. Just be sure you call an Uber! Back Bay Ale House is located at 800 N. New Hampshire Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BackBay AleHouse.com.