5 great spots to bar hop with a beverage in hand

One of the great pleasures of “fun” cities like New Orleans or Las Vegas is the ability to wander around outdoors with a drink in hand taking in the scenery. In recent years, Atlantic City has joined the party, making it legal to enjoy a cocktail while strolling outside in certain areas of the city, including the Boardwalk, the Orange Loop and Gardner’s Basin. Now that the weather is finally deciding to become somewhat spring-like, we can’t wait to grab a drink and roam a bit. Here are some of our favorite spots to bar hop with a beverage in hand:
Rhythm & SpiritsArguably the best cocktail bar in all of Atlantic City, this Orange Loop favorite makes for a great spot to pop in, grab a drink or two while you munch on one of their outrageously delicious apps like their famous Salami Toast. Any one of the drinks on their seasonal cocktail menu is sure to be great on the go, but if you are looking for something to celebrate the warm weather, try their Endless Summer Martini made with Coconut Cartel Anejo Rum, coconut water, pineapple juice and vanilla cream. Grab one to-go and parade around the Loop happily till the last drop. Rhythm & Spirits is located at 129 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to RhythmAndSpirits.com.
Landshark Bar & GrillWhether you are a fan of Jimmy Buffett or not, it’s hard to resist the vibe at Landshark Bar & Grill. Multiple levels of both indoor and outdoor spaces set the stage at this year-round beach bar and make it a fun place to roam about and, on a nice day, there are few bars that can beat the atmosphere. When you are ready to move on, ordering a to-go drink in one of their whimsical 22-ounce blender-shaped drinking vessels only ups the fun factor. Don’t expect craft cocktails, though, most of their creations are brightly colored and sweet, but once in a while that’s OK. Landshark Bar is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to AtlanticCity.LandsharkBaraAndGrill.com.
Wet Willie’sThere is beauty in the simplicity of Wet Willies. A bar backed up by a small army of constantly churning frozen daiquiri machines, you’ll be presented with a choice of many flavors of which you can mix and match and layer till your heart’s content. Be aware the potency on these drinks can vary greatly, with several varieties being capable of taking down many an unsuspecting customer in a matter of minutes. If you want to make your bar crawl last a while, go with something a bit less booze heavy, such as the Sour Apple or Pina Colada flavors. Or if you are hoping to wake up in a strange motel room reeking of stale Newports and regret while sporting a face tattoo you have no recollection of getting, you’ll probably want to try flavors like the Shock Treatment or Call-a Cab. Just don’t say we didn’t warn you. Wet Willies has locations on the Boardwalk outside Resorts and inside the Quarter at Tropicana Atlantic City. Go to WetWillies.com.
Biergarten
Atlantic CityAn open-air outdoor biergarten located right on the Boardwalk? This was a fantastic idea from Day 1, and it works as perfect stop to bar hop at on a sunny day. They specialize in authentic German and European brews, and there is something irresistibly fun about hoisting those beer steins high in the air as you toast to good times with good friends. The tap list is solid and includes local brews and standards like Bud Light and Guinness, but we think a Spatan Lager or Hofbrau original is the way to go here. Biergarten Atlantic City is located at 2701 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to BiergatenAC.com.
Back Bay Ale HouseGardner’s Basin feels a bit like a secret hideaway that only the locals and those in the know are aware of and, frankly, we like it that way. It’s a great place to mosey around with a drink in hand while you enjoy the views of the back bay and the marina-area casinos. The best spot to grab that cocktail is at Back Bay Ale House, an indoor/outdoor space with a fun Key West vibe and a drink menu loaded up with fun options like the Bob Marley, a house specialty made with sweet tea vodka, lemonade and mint. Back Bay Ale House is located at 800 N. New Hampshire Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BackBayAleHouse.com.